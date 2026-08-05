Packers Reveal Unexpected Plans for Potential Starter

The Green Bay Packers have been going through a lot of shuffling on their offensive line this offseason. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenovich said that the shuffling is not quite over yet. While the expectation all offseason has been for second-year offensive lineman Anthony Belton to slide into the right guard role, Stenovich made it clear that Belton will be working at both tackle and guard.

It was unclear whether he was working at right tackle, left tackle, or both. However, this is notable because Belton is inexperienced at right guard, yet is the expected Week 1 starter. Still, rather than giving him all of the work there, they are having him move around.

Some are viewing the decision as questionable.

he is a guard who is a guard who should play guard https://t.co/byu1TuMv4b — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) August 5, 2026

Anthony Belton is Working at Two Positions for Green Bay Packers

Belton was a three-year starter at left tackle during his college career. So, he has experience at the spot. However, he fell to the 54th pick in the 2025 NFL draft because his physical assets likely had him kicking inside to guard in the NFL. However, he had no experience at guard entering the NFL.

Then, in the preseason of his rookie season, he spent all of his time at right tackle. He got some work at right tackle early in his rookie season, but in Week 12 he slid inside to right guard.

Belton finished his rookie season with 392 snaps at right guard, 86 snaps at right tackle, six snaps at left tackle, and two snaps at left guard.

He is penciled in as the starting right guard, but does not have much experience there. He was a left tackle in college but has played more right tackle in the NFL. His versatility is valuable, but the question is whether he will start, and whether that means he should focus on one spot.

Belton is Expected to Start at Right Guard for Packers in 2026

Some of the reason Belton has played tackle is that Zach Bako-Bewele is slowly coming back from a season-ending injury from last year. However, the team has Darrian Kinnard there, and Bako-Bewele is expected to be back. The only reason he would be working at left tackle is as insurance for Jordan Morgan.

Still, that would mean a quick leash on a former first-round pick. So, there should be a time soon when Belton is no longer getting work at right tackle, and it seems unlikely for him to get time at left tackle.

Still, Stenovich continues to promote the idea that he can get work at either. Jacob Monk and Jager Burton would be the two competing to start at right guard if the team decided to keep Belton at tackle. However, if Morgan was failing at left tackle to the point of Belton coming in, Morgan would likely join the right guard competition.

Still, Morgan is a warning sign for the Packers brass. They had him as a versatile piece, and now he is in year three with questions about his fit. The team should keep Belton in one spot.