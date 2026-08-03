Packers Have Unknown Defender Standing out at Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are getting a surprise training camp impact from a player that many saw as a training camp body heading into the year. However, Anthony Campbell, the 2025 UDFA who spent most of his rookie year with the Seattle Seahawks, is starting to become a household name after just a few practices.

He has shown up consistently and has batted so many passes down at the line of scrimmage that some reporters are carving out a special role for him on special teams. Others are warning that he is a player to watch through the end of the summer.

This kid is making a play every day. Definitely a name to keep an eye on. https://t.co/ZL5BCYoqP8 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 3, 2026

Campbell is slowly starting to turn the page from a fun story to a player who can push to get onto the roster.

Green Bay Packers Are Getting Surprise Impact From Defensive Tackle Anthony Campbell

Campbell started his career at Louisiana-Monroe and played there for two seasons before transferring up to the University of Miami. He spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, but only played in nine games. He had just one tackle in his senior season and was hardly getting any draft buzz.

However, he tested above average at the Miami Pro Day, and that earned him a chance with the Seahawks.

Campbell played 23 snaps for the Seahawks in the preseason, which showed them enough to make the practice squad. The Packers signed him from the Seattle practice squad before their playoff loss to ensure they had enough depth. They immediately signed him to their offseason roster after the loss.

So, he is on a new team but has brief familiarity with some of the players around him. Now, he is taking a chance to climb the Packers’ depth chart.

Campbell Hopes to Climb Packers Depth Chart

The team is not thin on names, but they do have a lot of questions at the defensive tackle position. Javon Hargrave signed in free agency, but he has not been healthy. He is also coming off of a down year due to injuries.

Devonte Wyatt was hurt last year as well, although the team does trust him. Chris McClellan is a rookie, and Karl Brooks has not been able to take advantage of the work he has gotten.

Behind him are Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson. Both made the team last year, but neither played a significant role. It is easy to see six names the Packers are committed to ahead of Campbell and think that he has a tough chance at making the roster. It is just as easy to think that the Packers are not strong enough in this unit to let a player who is flashing this much leave.

Some other depth names include Jaden Crumedy, Jonathan Ford, and Jordon Riley. Ford was with the team last year, but Crumedy is an addition similar to Campbell. He was a UDFA in 2024 who has bounced around. So, it is easy to place Campbell at seventh right now with a chance to crack the top six. That would likely lock him onto the. 53-man roster.