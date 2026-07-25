Packers Named Ideal Landing Spot for Former Top-5 Pick

The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams that might be able to revive the career of quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Indianapolis Colts have been open to hearing trade offers for the former top-five pick from the 2023 NFL draft. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests the Packers as a team that could use him best.

“While Richardson remains in Indy and could provide insurance as Jones recovers from a torn Achilles, he should hope to rebuild his stock elsewhere,” wrote Knox. “As QBs like Darnold and Baker Mayfield did before him, landing in a quarterback-friendly environment as a backup might be his best bet.”

While Richardson is similar to Darnold and Mayfield as former top-five picks, he could be the Packers’ next version of Malik Willis.

Green Bay Packers Are a Potential Fit for Quarterback Anthony Richardson

Malik Willis was a former third-round pick, but his career was heading in the same direction as Richardson. The team that drafted him hard soured on his potential and started to look in other directions.

The Colts did this by not only re-signing Daniel Jones, but also drafting and betting on the potential of Riley Leonard. The Titans did this with Will Levis.

So, the Packers added the talented quarterback with limited success for a cheap draft pick. Wilis only started in three games for the Packers, but he revived his NFL career.

He was a 53% passer with the Tennessee Titans, and a 78% completion rate player with the Packers. He threw six touchdowns and zero interceptions with Green Bay after zero touchdowns and three interceptions with the Titans.

Willis ended up signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason to be their starting quarterback. The Packers will get a compensatory pick for the deal.

Green Bay currently has Tyrod Taylor as their backup. He is a fine backup, but does not have the same potential that Willis once had, and that Richardson currently has.

Packers Could Take a Chance on Anthony Richardson

When Richardson was drafted, it was all based on potential and upside. He was never expected to hit the ground running as an NFL starter. So, it was a bit surprising to see the Colts give up on the project after two NFL seasons.

Richardson completed 59% of his passes during his rookie season. He only started in four games, though. He finished with three touchdowns through the air to one interception.

In his second season, the Colts went into the year invested in him. However, they benched him after 11 starts. He had eight touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. Still, the Colts were 6-5 with him as a starter.

In his third season, they brought in Daniel Jones to compete with him. Richardson got injured, so the competition hardly happened. However, all indications were that Jones would have won it. Richardson threw two passes in 2025.

So, Richardson is only 24 years old, has the talent of a top-five pick, and has only been given one season to prove himself. This seems like a high-upside bet the Packers could make.