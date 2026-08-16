Packers Strong Trade Suitors for $33.9 Million QB After Kyron Drones Cut

The Green Bay Packers‘ flyer on undrafted quarterback Kyron Drones didn’t last long, and the team is now potentially back in the market for a signal-caller who fits its longterm needs better than the backups currently on the roster.

Malik Willis played successfully behind Jordan Love for two years in Green Bay before departing in March for a starting opportunity with the Miami Dolphins. The Packers brought in Tyrod Taylor, as his skill set mirrors that of Willis far more than QB3 Kyle McCord.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated predicted in July that Drones would best McCord for the third-string spot given Drones’ similarities to Willis.

“I’m thinking Kyron Drones will beat out Kyle McCord,” Huber wrote. “The Packers fell in love with Malik Willis’ skill set. They see the same tools in Drones. He’ll have to earn his way, obviously, but Drones’ athletic ability and arm strength are appealing.”

That prediction did not come to pass. However, the logic of bringing in a QB with a playing style and strengths that are more compatible with the Packers’ offense still holds.

As such, Green Bay now again makes considerable sense as a trade partner for Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts as competition for McCord this season. Richardson could also prove a longer-term solution as Love’s backup than Taylor, who turned 37 this month.

Anthony Richardson’s Trade Cost to Packers Not Prohibitive

Richardson, a former top-five pick of the Colts, is heading into the final year of his $33.9 million contract. And while he will cost Indy more than $10.8 million against the salary cap if he remains on the Colts’ roster, Richardson will run the Packers just under $5.4 million if they trade for him.

Those financials provide Indianapolis incentive to move Richardson after benching him for Daniel Jones before the start of last season and declining the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Richardson’s market has been weak since the NFL Combine in late February, with minimal interest cropping up across the league. Given that he is unlikely to see much field time in 2026, either with the Colts or any other team with which he might land, circumstances are setting up for Richardson to be a bargain free agent next March worth a flyer from the right franchise.

That likelihood, plus his somewhat reasonable cost for the upcoming campaign, could be enough incentive for the Packers to send the Colts a Day 3 draft asset in return for Richardson, as doing so would also buy Green Bay the opportunity to extend the QB before he can hit the market next spring.

Anthony Richardson Trade Could Prove Multi-Year Play for Packers

This particular scenario is one in which Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recognizes the intense physical potential of Richardson’s gigantic arm and dynamic legs as undervalued and poorly developed assets in Indy worthy of a longterm reclamation effort.

Green Bay bought low on Willis, a former third-round pick, after two disappointing seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He ended up taking massive leaps forward under LaFleur and behind Love.

Willis appeared in 11 games over two years for the Packers, starting three of them (2-1). He tallied 972 passing yards and six TDs while rushing for 261 yards and three scores. Willis inked a three-year contract worth $67.5 million ($45 million guaranteed) in Miami this offseason as a result.

Richardson could potentially provide Green Bay with its heir apparent to Willis, while the Packers could potentially offer Richardson a path back to the career he might have had if things had worked out in Indianapolis.