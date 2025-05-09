Packers Give Steelers Bad News On Former WR1 After Blockbuster Trade – Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers may well be looking for a replacement for former star receiver, George Pickens, who was traded to the Cowboys on Wednesday.

However, despite rumblings to the contrary, it seems like the Green Bay Packers will not be open for business.

Some had speculated that Green Bay receiver, Romeo Doubs, who spent the first two years on the team as the de facto WR1, could be moved to Pittsburgh after the organization drafted receivers with two of their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, according to NFL insider, Peter Schrager, the Packers are not looking to move Doubs, despite this being his last season under contract.

Also from @PSchrags, the Green Bay Packers are unlikely to trade Romeo Doubs to the Steelers. Peter was speaking about how he had dinner with Coach LaFleur at the draft, and said that coach is very happy with the current wide receiver room. (Video via the @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/TKdj0ROG9t — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) May 8, 2025

Packers Not Likely To Trade Doubs, Per Report

According to Schrager, Green Bay head coach, Matt LaFleur, does not have any real interest in trading Doubs at this point, even though there is a very real possibility that he could end up being as far down as the WR3 in a deep Packers receiver room for this coming season.

“With the Steelers trading Pickens there’s been a lot of rumors that Doubs, with his close relationship to [Aaron] Rodgers,” Schrager said to Pat McAfee, “Rodgers used to always praise him and say how great Romeo was doing. I’m here to tell you, LaFleur was like Romeo Doubs is great in our building.”

“I don’t think one of those Packers receivers is being shipped either just to make Rodgers happy, which has been an assumption online. I think the Packers are really happy with their young receiver group – and they add Matthew Golden, it’s like an NBA basketball team – they are thrilled with what they’ve got.”

How Does Doubs fit into the Packers’ Plans For 2025

Once again, it is expected that the Packers will spread the ball around to numerous pass catchers, instead of focusing on one or two elite targets.

With first round rookie, Golden, former second round pick, Jayden Reed, Doubs, third round rookie Savion Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks, the Packers have five viable receivers vying for reps on the field – with no clear WR1.

Doubs has struggled to put up big numbers during his time in the NFL, but has never been able to generate top-two WR production quality, having never had even a 700 yard receiving season.

And with no Christian Watson – who will miss at least half the season with a knee injury – it is not impossible that Doubs finds himself with an extended role as the most senior member of the Packers’ receiving corps heading into 2025.

Ultimately, for the right price, there is no question Doubs can be moved, but unless Pittsburgh really go to town to make their potential next quarterback – Rodgers – happy – it seems like Doubs will be remaining in Wisconsin.