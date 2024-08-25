Packers Named Landing Spot for Soon-To-Be-Cut Starting Quarterback

The Packers drubbed the Ravens in their preseason finale, 30-7, and though the game counts for nothing, it sure beats losing. The running game looked terrific (193 yards gained) and the defense forced four turnovers—again, good news there. But if there was one area that was being most closely watched heading into the game, it was the battle for backup quarterback. And, unfortunately, neither incumbent QB2 Sean Clifford nor 2024 draftee Michael Pratt distinguished himself in that battle.

Pratt was better, for sure, going 8-for-12 passing for just 80 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and an interception, and posted a rating of 78.5. Clifford was 6-for-14 passing for 53 yards and a touchdown, with a 77.4 rating.

Piled onto their stats from the first two games, and their performance in camp in general, the two backup Packers were less than impressive in vying for the job behind Jordan Love. Clifford was 22-for-43 passing for 207 yards, with a touchdown, an interception and an unsightly rating of 62.8.

Pratt was 23-for-35 for 178 yards in the preseason, also with a touchdown and an interception, and a rating of 75.7.

The Packers now have some options. They could keep either Pratt or Clifford, deciding on one to be the Love understudy. They could keep both and hope one develops more in the coming weeks. Or, they could scour the upcoming waiver wire, which is sure to yield some new, interesting options in the next few days.

Bailey Zappe Is 4-4 as a Starter

At Bleacher Report, they’re foreseeing the Patriots letting go of former starter Bailey Zappe, who is currently No. 4 on the depth chart and does not figure to move up from there. That means the Patriots could seek a late-round draft pick in a trade for Zappe, or will simply outright release him.

And B/R has the Packers among the teams that Zappe could help. In an article titled, “7 Players on NFL Roster Bubble Who Could Help Out Teams Ahead of 2024 Cut Day,” Alex Ballentine highlighted Zappe’s benefits.

“Bailey Zappe showed some potential as an NFL backup in his first two seasons. He doesn’t possess amazing physical traits but he can run an NFL offense and has a 4-4 record as a starter with a career passer rating of 78.5,” Ballentine noted.

“We learned how vital a backup quarterback can be last year. Several major quarterback injuries defined the season and teams with good backup quarterbacks were able to weather those storms and remain competitive. Right now, it’s hard to feel too good about the backup situations for the Packers, Chargers and Rams. Michael Pratt, a 2024 seventh-round pick, might be on the brink of unseating Sean Clifford as the (No. 2) in Green Bay.”

Packers Open to Free-Agent Market?

In two seasons with the Patriots, Zappe made 14 appearances and eight starts, with a respectable 4-4 record playing for poor teams. Zappe raised some hopes about his prospects as a rookie in 2022 when he won two games while filling in for Jones, who was out with an injury, but Jones ultimately took the job back. Jones lost that job last year, though, and Zappe went 2-4 in six starts.

Zappe had a quarterback rating of 68.7 last season, and threw nine interceptions with just six touchdowns. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of just 52.2 last year, which ranked 36th out of 38 quarterbacks.

He has ability, though—probably than Clifford and Pratt.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was noncommittal on the battle to be Love’s backup after the Packers’ win on Saturday, but he left open the possibility that the Packers will monitor the free-agent wire.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “Again, similar to the kicking competition, there was some really good moments and there was some things that we absolutely have to do better. And we’ll evaluate everything that is out there for us.”