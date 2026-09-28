Packers Catch Huge Break Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup

The Green Bay Packers need to improve drastically and quickly if they hope to salvage this season, but sometimes it really is better to be lucky than good.

Green Bay (1-2) fell to the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football by three touchdowns. The short week, however, affords the Packers 10 days to prepare before traveling to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

“#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, per coach Todd Bowles,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “MRI tomorrow. But likely to miss time.”

Packers will probably face Bucs QB2 Jalon Daniels on Sunday. He's an undrafted rookie. https://t.co/cZzZVy1GuG — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 27, 2026

“Packers will probably face Bucs QB2 Jalon Daniels on Sunday,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported on X. “He’s an undrafted rookie.”

Mayfield did not fracture his thumb, per a report from Mike Florio of NBC Sports, but that is unlikely to impact his status for Week 4 against the Packers given the seriousness of the injury even absent a broken bone.

Packers Defense Surrendered Almost 500 Yards to QB Michael Penix Jr., Falcons Offense in Week 3

The Packers surrendered nearly 500 yards of total offense to the Falcons on Thursday night, even despite quarterback Michael Penix Jr. making his first start of the season after coming back from an ACL injury.

Daniels does not have nearly the pedigree that Penix does and will be stepping into his first-ever NFL start against the Packers next Sunday, assuming that Rapoport’s reporting is correct.

Green Bay won’t have pass-rusher Micah Parsons back for the contest against the Buccaneers, as he remains on the injured reserve list (IR) for at least one more week. The Packers have projected that Parsons might return in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field or almost certainly by Week 6 when Green Bay faces his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers Offense Still Facing Serious Injury, Performance Concerns

Mayfield’s absence does nothing for the Packers on the offensive side of the football, however, where the offensive line remains a serious concern following a rash of injuries.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele is out for the season following a knee injury he suffered in Week 2, while starting offensive guard Aaron Banks is dealing with a toe injury and has played a portion of just one of the team’s three games thus far in 2026.

Green Bay has addressed its shortcomings in the unit to at least some degree, signing Cordell Volson to the practice squad in Week 2 and adding Laken Tomlinson from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in recent days. Both players are offensive guards.

The Packers have been able to move the football through the air with some effectiveness, despite an inability to protect QB Jordan Love since Week 1. However, the Green Bay run game has been almost non-existent, averaging fewer than 50 yards per contest and yet to find the end zone this season.