Packers Reveal Early Favorite to Replace Micah Parsons Week 1

One of the biggest questions facing the Green Bay Packers entering the preseason was who was going to step in for Micah Parsons to open the year. It might have taken only one preseason game to answer that question. Second-year edge rusher Barryn Sorrell started across from Lukas Van Ness with the rest of the starting defense.

In his limited time on the field, Sorrell created pressure that led to a sack. He also aligned out in the slot to flash his versatility. Then, when the rest of the starters were pulled, Sorrell went to the bench with them.

If there was any takeaway from the first preseason game, it is that the team expects Sorrell to start in Week 1 and be the player who takes the majority of the snaps that Parsons would have.

Green Bay Packers Give Edge Rusher Barryn Sorrell Starter Treatment in Preseason Opener

Sorrell was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in a rotational role, but because the team had Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary, and Van Ness, he could not carve out a lot of snaps. He finished with 178 snaps as a rookie, but 52 were in Week 18.

In the games that the Packers had their starters play, he averaged 13 snaps per game. In total, he had six pressures and 1.5 sacks.

Now, the team is looking for him to take on a bigger role. Parsons noticed that he is stepping up as a leader off the field as well as setting the tone on the field. Now, it appears he has locked down a Week 1 starting spot.

Sorrell is Leading Packers Edge Rusher Competition After One Preseason Game

One caveat for Sorrell is that rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton did not play due to an injury. However, he has not been pushing for a starting spot, and the injury only solidifies that he is not going to be starting by Week 1.

Dennis-Sutton has been the most intriguing edge rusher outside of Sorrell and Van Ness, though. The team has used him in different ways, and the rookie has flashed.

With Dennis-Sutton out, the team leaned into Brenton Cox and Collin Oliver. Rookie UDFA Nyjalik Kelly saw work early in the preseason as well, but he is not competing to start as of now. Cox has NFL experience, but he has not made the same summer impact as Sorrell.

He has been mixed in behind Sorrell all summer, and the amount of snaps he played compared to Sorrell speaks to the difference in where they stand. Cox is a veteran who has always served as depth. This is not a player the team has potential thoughts about down the road.

Oliver brings potential as a former draft pick in 2025 as well. However, his role is expected to be a designated pass rusher. So, as the days of the summer go by, the depth chart is starting to get clearer. Dennis-Sutton and Oliver will play situationally, Cox will be depth as always and Sorrell will get the chance to start.