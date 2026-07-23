Packers Fans Will Love This Bears Prediction

After the Chicago Bears ended the Green Bay Packers‘ season in 2025, there is not much Packers fans would enjoy more than seeing their team do the same to the Bears in the following season. According to Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation, there is a good chance that will happen.

Bailey went through his NFL predictions for the 2026 season and predicted the Packers ending the Bears season, this time in the regular season.

“One year after the Bears overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to shock the Packers twice in the span of three weeks, Green Bay returns the favor to Chicago,” wrote Bailey. “Entering the game at 7-7, the Bears can’t afford another loss if they want to remain alive in the NFC playoff race. With just over a minute to go in regulation and the game tied at 23, Jordan Love launches a moon ball to Christian Watson, who catches it, snaps away from a tackle, and runs into the end zone to lock up a 30-23 win, all but putting the dagger in the playoff hopes of the Bears.”

This is quite the specific prediction. Still, the outcome is all the same, and it is what Packers fans want to see.

While the Bears are currently the hot team with all of the attention and the potential leg up on the rivalry, this is not the first time Chicago thought that they had the upper hand to see it ripped away.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Chance to Pay Chicago Bears Back in 2026

The scenario is comparable to the 2019 season. The Bears knocked off the Packers in 2018 en route to a division title. This time, the Packers moved on from Mike McCarthy and hired Matt LaFleur.

So, the Packers limped into the 2019 season with a new coach and a change of direction. Questions mounted for the team. Meanwhile, the Bears brought back their offense-minded coach, and their top pick at quarterback from the year prior. It looked like the Bears had finally stolen the baton from their rivals.

However, in Week 1 of the 2019 season, the Packers shut down Mitch Trubisky and won 10-3. They went on to a 13-3 season that ended with a division title. The Bears scrapped for a playoff spot, but neither the coach nor the quarterback lasted long.

So, Bears fans have the upper hand for now, but Packers fans remember that it can be short-lived. This is what makes the 2026 season so important.

Packers Need Big Seasons From Young Draft Picks to Keep Up With Bears

If the Packers are going to pull a repeat of the 2019 season, they are going to need some young names to step up. On offense, they have multiple first-round picks stepping into big roles.

Jordan Morgan will start at left tackle after being a swing lineman during his first two years. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden will go from a depth receiver to one of the key pieces of the offense.

On defense, former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has to step up and hold the room down until Micah Parsons returns from his injury. These names have the pedigree and the coaching to make it happen. They have not put it all together yet, which is why upsetting the Bears is now a goal.