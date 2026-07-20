ESPN Names Packers $10M Signing Among NFL’s Best

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best backup cornerbacks in the NFL. Benjamin St-Juste made the ESPN All-Backup Team that was crafted by NFL analyst Bill Barnwell.

Barnwell wanted to choose one player from each team but construct an entire roster full of the best backups in the NFL. So, for the Packers, they had St-Juste as their representative.

Considering how much starting experience he has, it is not a surprise that he would make the team.

Green Bay Packers Signed a Solid Backup Cornerback in Benjamin St-Juste

St-Juste was a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders. While he only started in three games in his rookie season, he came on in his second year as a 12-game starter. He would have started the full season if it were not for injury, too. He proceeded to start for the Commanders over the next two seasons.

However, after his rookie deal, he left to join the Los Angeles Chargers. The issue is that the fit was not strong. He only started two games and was unable to unseat the players already on the depth chart. So, his stint was short-lived.

Now, he is with the Packers and should have a chance to compete to start once again. The team is starting Keisean Nixon, who might be in the middle of a contract dispute. They also have Carrington Valentine, who struggled last season.

For now, St-Justed is viewed as a depth option. Still, a backup with 47 starts in five NFL seasons is going to be viewed as one of the best backups in the NFL at his position.

Packers Have Strong Depth at Cornerback

The other names at cornerback include Michael Carter, who is on the Philadelphia Eagles, Martin Emerson of the New Orleans Saints, Kristian Fulton of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Will Lee of the Carolina Panthers.

Lee is currently a rookie, and he will get a chance to compete for a starting job. So, his inclusion on the list makes sense. Carter has been in the NFL for as long as St-Juste, but he only has 26 starts. He is more of a quality depth player than a fringe starter who signed in a spot where he can compete.

Emerson was just traded, but he does have 33 starts in his first three NFL seasons. He provides strong depth for the Saints. Fulton has played in the NFL for six years and has 53 career starts. He only started two games for the Chiefs last year, though. He is going to get another chance to start in 2026.

Still, out of the cornerbacks listed, St-Juste has some of the most starting experience, and he is also going into the year with one of the best chances to earn starting work this year. It is easy to see why the Packers were drawn to him with questions at their starting spots. It is easier to see why Barnwell included him on this list. He might be the best backup in the league.