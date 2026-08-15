Packers Hit With Blatant Disrespect Before Regular Season

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers are facing a lot of pressure. After the blockbuster trade for superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, the team went all-in on pursuing a Super Bowl right now.

Last season, the Packers looked the part of a potential championship contender throughout the first half of the year. Unfortunately, injuries completely derailed the team in the second half of the season.

After limping into the playoffs, Green Bay went into Chicago against the Bears and held a 21-3 lead at halftime. While things looked good, the Packers fell apart in the second half. They ended up suffering a brutal collapse that ended their season.

With the 2026 NFL season drawing close and preseason action already underway, Green Bay has been hit with some clear disrespect in a new ranking.

Packers Slammed With Brutal Disrespect in New Preseason Ranking

Leading up to Week 1, Pro Football Talk has revealed their top 10 power rankings. The Packers were not included in the top 10.

In order from No. 1 to No. 10, the teams mentioned were the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens.

On paper, Green Bay should be a top-10 team in the NFL. Jordan Love has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he has supported with a well-rounded offense. Defensively, the Packers have elite potential.

Parsons is expected to miss at least the first five games of the season. He has floated a potential Week 6 return date against the Dallas Cowboys, but has admitted that returning for that game would be the most optimistic return date.

At the end of the day, not being ranked in the top 10 of any power ranking doesn’t mean much. Green Bay will simply use the disrespect as extra motivation.

Green Bay Must Find Success or Changes Could Come

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season, Packers fans were very frustrated with the team. Blown leads became a constant frustration point for the fan base.

Due to the way the season ended, fans quickly started calling for Matt LaFleur’s job. However, Ed Policy decided to run it back.

Not only did Green Bay not move on from LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, the team gave them both extensions. That being said, neither LaFleur or Gutekunst is completely safe.

Should the Packers come up short of expectations again this season, the pressure to make a change would grow. Green Bay is on the clock as far as Super Bowl contention. It’s time for the team to live up to the hype or be forced to aggressively fix the issues.