Packers Make 2 Roster Moves Before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Bo Melton and linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad to the active roster before their season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings. Each NFL team is allowed two elevations per week, but they can only use the elevation on one particular player three times throughout the season.

After the Packers call a player up from the practice squad three times, they would have to decide to sign them to the active roster for the rest of the year or leave him on the practice squad.

Green Bay Packers Called Up Two Players From Practice Squad

The team just released Bo Melton from their active roster about a week ago. Because he is a vested veteran, the Packers’ release of Melton ensured his contract would not be guaranteed for the entire season.

Melton quickly re-signed with the team and was elevated. Now, the Packers can keep an extra spot on the 53-man roster for the next two weeks while they call Melton up. The expectation is for Melton to be re-signed to the active roster after the team uses up his roster elevations.

However, Green Bay also has five receivers without Melton. That does not include Savion Williams, who is currently on the IR. When Williams comes back in four weeks, the team would have seven receivers, assuming they kept Melton.

That is why they did not want to guarantee his salary. There is a chance they will have to release him if the entire room is healthy and there is a need for rostered players elsewhere.

Packers Call Up Kristian Welch; Do Not Call Up Pierre Strong

Welch was the second move. He has special teams experience and can serve as a depth linebacker. The biggest takeaway from this decision is that Ty’Ron Hopper is likely going to miss the game.

Hopper was out for the majority of the week with an Achilles injury. He returned later in the week, but never had full participation in practice. So, the team might hold him out for an extra week and give Welch the nod.

Welch was in a similar role with the Packers last year. He was active for eight games and had 87 special teams snaps. However, he had just two defensive snaps.

The Packers were expected to call Strong up from the practice squad, but he has been missing time with a hamstring injury. Green Bay did not have to put him on the injury report, so his status was not quite known. However, by not calling him up, it is clear they do not think he is healthy enough to contribute.

With Strong out, the Packers will lean on their top three running backs to hold things down. MarShawn Lloyd will lead the way. Chris Brooks will be the backup who takes work on passing downs. Then, second-year rusher Kaleb Johnson is a wild card who could end up with more work than expected. The team traded for him during roster cutdowns and cut Strong to keep Johnson.