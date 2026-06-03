Packers’ Bo Melton Reacts to Latest Position Switch While Turning Heads at OTAs

It’s pretty clear that Bo Melton is prepared to play any position he can to make the Green Bay Packers roster.

Last season, that was cornerback and wide receiver. This offseason, it’s just wideout.

SI on Packers’ Bill Huber reported Melton has returned to primarily playing wide receiver this offseason. It’s paying dividends at Green Bay’s offseason workouts.

Huber called Melton the “star of the day” at OTAs on Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m getting used to it again,” said Melton. “I don’t think I ever lost it. It was more so the reps – getting the reps and practice connection, that was a part where I didn’t have as much last year. Like any at all, for real. So, having that and getting back into, it felt good.”

Bo Melton Back at Just WR for Green Bay Packers

Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. With that speed, he tried to transition to cornerback last offseason.

On Tuesday, though, Melton used it to showcase what he can still provide at his more natural position. Huber wrote that in the span of six plays, Melton got behind the defense for long receptions from quarterback Jordan Love.

“Yeah, it was lit,” said Melton of the practice plays, via Huber. “J. Love throws perfect balls, so he found me down the field a couple times. Being in the league now (for) five years, my go-to is being a deep-ball guy, so me and him being able to find me today was straight.”

Playing receiver at Rutgers, Melton posted 12.3 yards per reception over five seasons. He eclipsed the 600-yard mark in each of his final two campaigns.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Melton at No. 229 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Melton made the Seahawks practice squad. But he made his NFL debut with the Packers in 2023. Melton tried to be an extra asset to the team, playing both offense and defense last season.

Packers WR Depth at Offseason Workouts

Melton is valuable to the Packers because of his versatility. The team lacked depth at cornerback last season, so Green Bay elected to move Melton to cornerback.

But the Packers made adding cornerbacks a priority this offseason. Meanwhile, they lost Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in free agency and through a trade.

Melton could spend a fourth straight season on the Packers roster as a depth receiver. He has 28 catches, 416 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 38 games with the club.