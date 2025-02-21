‘Bold Prediction’ has Packers Star in MVP Conversation

Despite the Green Bay Packers advancing to the playoffs for the last two seasons, the 2024 campaign ended on a bit of a disappointing note.

While many considered Jordan Love’s second year as the starting quarterback of the Packers a bit of a step back from his 2023 production, one analyst believes he showed enough promising signs over an injury-riddled campaign to boldly predict him entering the MVP conversation in 2025.

Jordan Love Boldly Predicted as MVP Candidate in 2025

After finishing the year with a three-interception performance in a losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, Love is entering the offseason with considerably less optimism about his status as an ascending elite quarterback in the NFL.

Well, that line of thinking doesn’t apply to Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network, who saw a handful of encouraging signs from Love in 2024 to boldly put him in the MVP conversation for next season.

Soppe said, “Love now has over 1,100 pass attempts on his resume and is ready to make a tremendous leap.” Soppe continued to make his case by saying, “Love’s 2024 season ended how it started and that is with a sub-76.0 QB+ grade against the Eagles. In a perfect world, he produces at a higher level against the best defenses in the sport, but I’m more interested in the macro over the micro for a player entering his age-26 season.”

Providing context to Love’s numbers certainly feels fair given his multitude of injuries in 2024, which played a role in his passing yardage and touchdowns dropping by a fair amount in his second season under center as the franchise’s starting quarterback.

One move that paid huge dividends last year was the addition of Josh Jacobs, who 1,671 total yards and 16 touchdowns helped keep this offense among one of the more productive units in the league.

The projected impact of Jacobs has Soppe feeling this helps Love’s MVP upside entering 2025 by adding, “Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and Josh Allen were the QBs with consistently strong running back play behind a top-10 offensive line ranking per our metrics – they were all invited to the MVP honors ceremony, a fate that could well await Love in 12 short months.”

Does Love Have the Supporting Cast for a Legitimate MVP Bid?

The Packers’ offensive line unit paired with the proven play-calling abilities of head coach Matt LaFleur and a plus-level playmaker at the running back position certainly feel like things that are working in Love’s favor for a potential jump into the MVP conversation.

Yet, questions certainly remain about this receiving core — who has failed to produce a single player who has registered 65+ receptions or 900+ receiving yards in either of the seasons where Love has been the starting quarterback.

Players like Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, , Tucker Kraft, and Dontavyion Wicks have all produced some excellent performances throughout their young careers, but haven’t exactly established themselves as a reliable go-to option for Love in the passing game.

Green Bay usually isn’t a team that makes splash moves in free agency at the wide receiver position. Additionally, they haven’t spent first-round NFL Draft capital on a receiver since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker. For some context, Brett Favre was still the signal caller of the Pack at that time.

Love certainly has some factors working in his favor for a sneaky podium finish in the MVP race this upcoming season. Those factors include him staying healthy, returning to his 2024 form, and seeing one of his young receivers emerge as a fringe top-10 receiver in the league.

If things fall correctly for Love, this bold prediction doesn’t feel too farfetched.