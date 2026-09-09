Packers Rookie Already Labeled Future NFL Hit

All indications are that the Green Bay Packers have already found a hit in cornerback Brandon Cisse. Before he even took the field for a regular-season snap, his hype train has started. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic put Cisse on the annual future hits list.

The list featured non-first-round rookies or second-year players who already look like hits before they have proven it on the field. The list was limited to 15 players and included Cisse.

Cisse was included as a player who quickly jumped into the starting lineup in training camp.

“As early as the first padded practice of Packers training camp, Cisse was thrown into the mix at outside cornerback with the starters,” wrote Rodrigue. “New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have to lean on the cornerbacks and safeties to help manufacture pressure in the initial weeks of the season, until star edge rusher Micah Parsons returns from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Cisse may do well with more to do; he is an attacking cornerback who loves man coverage and can get in the mix in run support, too.”

Rodrigue also chatted with scouts in the AFC and NFC to get their opinion on the rookie.

“Sticky man cornerback and exactly what their secondary needed,” an AFC scout told Rodrigue.

“LEGIT movement for a near-6-foot corner, even in a few preseason reps. Seems like he shored up a corner spot for them,” added an NFC scout.

Last year’s list included linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who looks like a hit after his 2025 campaign. This could be a good omen for Cisse.

Green Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse Looks Like a Hit Already

Despite being a second-round pick, Cisse was the first pick that the Packers made. Cisse was a projected first-round talent, but he fell in the draft mostly due to his inexperience. He started his career at North Carolina State, but did not play much as a freshman.

In his second season, he climbed to a starting level and was good enough to transfer to the SEC and play for South Carolina. Cisse had one solid year starting in the SEC and moved to the NFL.

On the one hand, he is just a two-year starter, and only year at South Carolina. On the other hand, this is a young player entering the draft in his first year of eligibility. With his athletic potential on top of that, Cisse has more upside than prospects taken in his draft slot.

Cisse Won a Starting Job in Training Camp

Cisse was expected to come in and compete for a number two job. However, throughout training camp, he has arguably been the Packers’ best cornerback. Keisean Nixon is expected to start across from Cisse, but he spent a few weeks in the coach’s doghouse.

Carington Valentine missed some time in training camp, and by the time he got healthy, his job was taken. Green Bay even signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency to ensure the rookie did not have to see the field early.

Still, Cisse earned the role. It is easy to see why he is being labeled one of the rising stars already.