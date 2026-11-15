Packers Rookie Gets Concerning Injury Update

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse left the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with what appears to be a rib injury. Cisse walked to the locker room in the first quarter, and his return is listed as questionable.

Cisse is curently back on the sideline and riding the bike, although he has not re-entered the game.

The injury occurred on a touchdown scored by the Minnesota Vikings.

On a third-and-23, the Vikings completed a pass to Myles Price deep over the middle of the field. Cisse tried to break up the pass with his body and ended up taking the worst of the hit.

The rookie cornerback was shaken up and looked at on the sideline. They decided to review further in the locker room.

Green Bay Packers Lose Brandon Cisse to Rib Injury

This has been a breakout season for the second-round pick, who won the Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October. Cisse hit the ground running and has not only been in the starting lineup since Week 1, but he has also been the Packers’ best cornerback over that time.

Cisse left the game with the team trailing 10-0. Updates will be provided as they come in on Cisse’s status.

Packers Missing Plenty of Starters on Defense

Cisse is not the only starter missing on defense. The team is without both linebackers Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper. Franklin might be back soon, but Cooper is out for the season. They also lost Javon Hargrave for the season earlier in the year.

On top of that, Micah Parsons has not played for the Packers. His return is expected to come in Week 12. With all of these names out, they have leaned on players like Cisse to step up and fill the void. Now, they are losing one of their breakout performers.