Packers Rookie Already Labeled Perfect Match for New DC

The Green Bay Packers are transitioning to new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon this offseason. It’s a change for everyone — well, except any first-year Packers players such as rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

The second-round cornerback doesn’t have any NFL experience. But with his skillset, he appears to have an advantage over other Packers cornerbacks.

Fansided’s Lombardi Avenue’s John Sbisa called Cisse a “perfect match” for Gannon’s defense.

“Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse is a perfect fit for the Green Bay Packers’ roster needs and culture. The second-rounder has already made a name for himself in offseason activities thanks to his athletic talent and hard-nosed work ethic. He looks like an immediate contributor, if not a starter,” wrote Sbisa.

“The Packers are also a great fit for him. In particular, Cisse appreciates the tough, intense coaching style of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, something he made clear during minicamp.”

Green Bay selected Cisse at No. 52 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. With South Carolina last season, he had 27 combined tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss with five pass defenses.

How CB Brandon Cisse Fits With Packers

Cisse was the first choice the Packers made in the 2026 NFL Draft. They didn’t have a first-round choice because of the Micah Parsons trade from last August.

So Green Bay will be counting on Cisse to make the biggest impact among all of the team’s rookies.

Sbisa sees Cisse as having left an impression at minicamp. That’s a great sign.

How rookies fit with their new teams is obviously very important to their success. That could particularly be the case with Cisse. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein classified the cornerback as a bit of a project but a high-upside prospect.

“Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside, but a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges,” Zierlein wrote before the draft. “He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor.

“Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points, but a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.”

Cisse began his college career at NC State. Over 34 games with NC State and South Carolina, the cornerback had 10 pass defenses, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Packers Transitioning to New Defensive Coordinator in Jonathan Gannon

The Packers lost their previous defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, to the Miami Dolphins. Hafley will serve as an NFL head coach for the first time in Miami.

Green Bay hired a former NFL head coach to replace him in Gannon.

Gannon led the Arizona Cardinals to just a 15-36 record over the past three seasons. His defenses were poor, especially last season when the Cardinals were 27th in yards allowed and 29th in scoring defense.

But as Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Gannon experienced a lot of success. In 2022, the Eagles were top 10 in yards and points allowed on their way to the Super Bowl.

The Packers are hoping Gannon will have that kind of impact this fall. He will have a lot better chance of that kind of impact if Cisse plays a significant role.