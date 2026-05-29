Packers Rookie Has Most to Gain at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for early contributions from their second-round draft pick, Brandon Cisse. The cornerback from South Carolina is one of the rookies with the most to gain at OTAs, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

OTAs are valuable for the rookies, because it is primarily focused on installation and learning. For the rookies who do not know the playbook or how practices are run, it is a good chance to get up to speed before training camp. That is why Cisse needs to take advantage of this work more than other rookies.

Cisse did not fall into round 2 because of his physical attributes. He is 6′ and 189 pounds. He jumped 41″ in the vertical and 131″ in the broad. Cisse is tall and explosive. However, he fell in the draft a bit because he had mental lapses and would give up unnecessary plays. Cisse has to prove that he is sharp enough to let his physical talent see the field early.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Plan for Brandon Cisse

When looking at the Packers cornerback depth chart, he is not going to get thrown into the starting mix right away. However, there is an opening for him to get on the field early in his rookie year.

The Packers are bringing back Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine from last year. Neither lived up to their standards, and both have to perform in training camp. However, it is Valentine who has his job on the line the most right now.

The Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste, who has 47 career starts. However, he had just two starts last year on the Los Angeles Chargers after struggling to stick with the Washington Commanders. Still, he brings the depth that allows the team to push Valentine without having to push Cisse.

Both Valentine and St-Juste are not holding down long term jobs, and the team is hoping that Cisse can step into that role, but they are not banking on it during his rookie season. This is a good spot for Cisse to be in, but he also has plenty to prove.

Brandon Cisse Could be Another Draft Hit for the Packers

The Packers want to see a second-round pick show returns on their investment early on, which is always a win.

On the current defensive line, they have Carl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt expected to start as former draft picks on the interior. This year, they are looking for Lukas Van Ness to step up as a former first-round pick as well.

The team has Edgerrin Cooper starting at linebacker as a former second-round pick, and their secondary has two other starters who were drafted. Both Evan Williams and Javon Bullard were draft picks who are emerging starters on the roster. Cisse can join them to give them seven homegrown starters in their top 11. Cooper, Bullard, and Cisse would all be starters as former second-round picks. Cisse has a chance to become the next homegrown starter in Green Bay’s secondary.