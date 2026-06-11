Packers Second-Round Pick Facing Surprising Reality Check

The Green Bay Packers want to get their rookie second-round pick, Brandon Cisse, on the field sooner rather than later. So, the team has elected to get him to work on the starting special teams unit as he awaits his chance to crack the starting defense. Early reports out of training camp are that Cisse worked across from Bo Melton as the two jammers on first-team punt coverage.

Cisse was a second-round pick from South Carolina in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was drafted high because of his physical attributes and potential. He stands at 6′ and weighs 189 pounds. With a 41″ vertical jump and a 131″ broad jump, he is an explosive mover for his size.

However, despite high-end traits and playing a highly coveted position, he fell in the draft because he is a bit raw, and teams wondered how much he could see the field in the first year. As the Packers sort out what he can do on defense, they have found a role for him on special teams.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Role for Rookie Brandon Cisse

One way to look at this is that it is a good thing for Cisse. Every rookie goes through the initiation of starting low on the depth chart and climbing up. Cisse is already high on the special teams depth chart, showing that he can move up quickly.

Once he masters this, they can put more on his plate, and that would entail moving up the defensive depth chart. It is easier to expect him to move up that depth chart after seeing him take well when learning a new skill on special teams.

The other angle is that the team does not view him as a starter or even someone in the mix right now. Most starters do not play special teams because it would be too tiring. There is no way that a rookie would start on defense and then stay on the field for extra special teams snaps.

So, unless they are just giving him an introduction to the role, they might not be expecting him to start any time soon.

The Packers Have Competition At Cornerback

That could be just fine in Green Bay’s eyes. Green Bay likes to slow play their rookies and watch them develop before throwing them into a starting job. Plus, while Cisse has the potential to push the options on the roster, the Packers do have capable options on the outside.

The team started Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine on the outside last year. Neither lit it up, and both will be pushed for their jobs, but both of them will enter training camp in the same spot they were last season.

On top of Cisse, the Packers also signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. St-Juste has 44 career starts and could easily lock down the third cornerback spot on the outside. Notice that St-Juste is not winning special teams battles right now.

So, Cisse is currently the fourth option on the outside. The room is volatile enough for him to climb, but for now the special teams role makes sense.