Packers Insider Predicts Team Could Bench Starter Against Texans

The Green Bay Packers will head into their seventh game of the 2024 season with their kicking problems fully intact, and one team insider believes they could finally pull the plug on Brayden Narveson’s time as their starter.

Narveson missed another field goal in Week 6’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, hooking his 44-yard attempt wide right in the third quarter. While he stabilized and made his subsequent attempt — a 41-yarder — his inaccuracy has become a recurring problem for the Packers over the first six games of the 2024 regular season.

Narveson has now made just 11 of his 16 field goals, missing three of his last six tries. He has also made just five of his nine attempts from at least 40 yards away, while the Packers have yet to let him even attempt a field goal kick from 50 yards or more out.

More damning is the fact that Narveson already has nearly the same number of misses as Anders Carlson, his predecessor, had during the entire 2023 season (27-of-33). The situation has eroded to the point ESPN’s Rob Demovsky has predicted the team will make a change at placekicker before hosting the Houston Texans for Week 7’s game.

“This was predicted once already — back when Brayden Narveson missed a pair of field goals in Week 4 against the Vikings — but it’s hard to imagine the Packers sticking with the rookie kicker after he missed another one (a 44-yarder) Sunday,” Demovsky wrote. He is 11-of-16 on field goals this season, so Green Bay could look at other options.”

Matt LaFleur Leaves Door Open for Kicker Change

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has continued to express confidence in Narveson throughout his struggles in 2024, and his tune did not change when asked whether the team is considering a kicker change following another uneven performance in Week 6.

“I wouldn’t say that right now, no,” LaFleur responded on October 15.

That said, LaFleur also left the door open for the Packers to change their minds about Narveson’s status moving forward. He conceded the Packers could “potentially” turn to practice-squad kicker Alex Hale in Week 7’s matchup with the Texans; though he also declined to say at what point Narveson’s struggles could force their hand.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “We’ll take it day by day.”

Ex-Kicker Anders Carlson Lands New Gig With 49ers

The Packers have a few options they could consider if they want to replace Narveson as their placekicker in Week 7, but one of them — a reunion with Carlson — is off the table.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the San Francisco 49ers signed Carlson to their 16-man practice squad on October 15 to give themselves a short-term replacement option for second-year starter Jake Moody, who suffered a high-ankle sprain last week.

“Former #Packers kicker Anders Carlson is signing with the #49ers practice squad, per source. insurance with multiple kickers banged up,” Pelissero reported on October 15.

While the Packers could technically just swipe Carlson off the 49ers’ practice squad for their own 53-man roster, it is unlikely they will walk back their preseason decision to move on from him, even while facing similar challenges with Narveson. Consequently, promoting Hale from the practice squad seems to be their best alternative option.

The Packers could also potentially consider swiping Chad Ryland — who went 3-of-3 on field goals against them in Week 6 — off the Cardinals’ practice squad. Ryland did work out for the Packers a few weeks ago, and while he walked away without a contract, the Packers could reverse course and sign him to their active roster to replace Narveson.

The Packers (4-2) will host the Texans (5-1) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on October 20.