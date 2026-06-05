Packers ‘Best Fit’ for Controversial 7,200-Yard QB as Jordan Love Backup

The Green Bay Packers aren’t looking for a quarterback to challenge Jordan Love for the starting job in 2026, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for a quarterback.

Brendan Sorsby, formerly of Texas Tech, is heading to the NFL in July via the league’s supplemental draft after he lost a legal battle to regain his NCAA eligibility following a gambling scandal stretching back to his freshman year at Indiana in 2022. Sorsby placed more than 40 bets on Hoosiers games, though never on the team to lose and never on a contest in which he played.

The questions now are which teams might make a play for Sorsby and how much will they offer if they do? Interested franchises will submit bids with round values attached, and the highest bid will acquire Sorsby and forfeit its corresponding pick in the 2027 draft next April.

Ben Solak of ESPN mentioned five teams as the “best fits” for Sorsby, who has amassed 7,200 passing yards over the final three years of his collegiate career, and landed on the Packers at No. 1 overall.

In that Sorsby reminds me of [Malik] Willis, I am unsurprisingly interested in his potential with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. The Packers’ current QB2 is Tyrod Taylor, whom they signed after the 2026 NFL draft — I’d wager they wanted to snag a quarterback in that draft, but the board never fell their way. QB3 is Kyle McCord, who doesn’t at all fit the mold of a Packers backup quarterback — they’ve typically prioritized athletes, like Willis and Taylor, at that spot. Sorsby would likely beat out McCord for the QB3 role and be first in line for QB2 after Taylor’s one-year deal expires in 2027.

Brendan Sorsby’s Value Creates Moving Target for NFL Teams

Sorsby probably could have gone in Round 1 had he entered the 2026 draft absent the gambling issues, though Solak graded him slightly lower than that on Friday, June 5.

“Now, just because a quarterback would have gone Round 1 in a regular draft (with no off-field considerations) doesn’t mean he has a Round 1 grade,” Solak continued. “The QB-neediness of the league at large yanks these players into the first round. I put a second round grade on Sorsby personally.”

Solak’s point about the need for signal-callers around the league lends itself to some team out there putting up a first-rounder for Sorsby given his talent level.

However, the only franchises that might be likely to offer that much for a player with significant character concerns are near the bottom of the NFL heap anyway and will probably be in strong positions to draft a rookie QB from an exceedingly strong 2027 class.

Brendan Sorsby Likely to Cost Team Day 2 Draft Pick

Those competing realities and tensions probably mean something like a second-round or third-round bid will get Sorsby into a locker room somewhere.

“I could see a second being wagered, but it would be surprising,” Solak added. “If everything goes well for Sorsby in the pre-draft process, I would expect a third-round pick to be submitted. But that’s if he totally convinces a team that his gambling days are behind him. And I remain quite dubious he’ll pull that off.”

Other teams that could logically have some interest in Sorsby, for various reasons, include the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.