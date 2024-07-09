Brett Favre Trying to Reinstate Lawsuit Against Hall of Famer

It’s been a rough few years in the media for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who is attempting to continue a legal battle against Shannon Sharpe.

Kevin McGill with the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, July 9 that Favre’s lawyer will ask a federal appeals court to reinstate a defamation lawsuit against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. A federal judge had previously thrown out the lawsuit in October of last year.

The defamation lawsuit stems from comments Sharpe made on the Fox Sports show “Undisputed” about Favre’s Mississippi welfare case. However, Sharpe was able to avoid any punishment after the judge claimed that he was protected by free speech for his comments made on a sports show broadcast.

Favre previously played with Sharpe’s brother, Sterling Sharpe, during their time together in Green Bay. However, it appears that the two continue to have issues with each other as Favre attempts to reinstate his previous lawsuit against his former teammate’s brother.

Brett Favre’s Mississippi Welfare Scandal

In the biggest story of Favre’s post-playing career, he found himself in the middle of a state welfare scandal.

Leaked text messages showed Favre working with governor Phil Bryant to fund a volleyball facility at the university both of them attended. The funds used to build the facility were allegedly taken from the state’s welfare fund. The state allegedly used $1 million in funds aimed at assisting the poor in Mississippi to fund the facility.

Although Favre repaid the $1.1 million owed in two installments, Mississippi’s state auditor filed documents in February that he still owed the state over $700,000 in interest from the loan.

Favre is involved in multiple lawsuits, including the defamation one directed towards Sharpe. However, he currently faces no criminal charges from the welfare scandal.

Meanwhile, the journalist who broke the story may be facing jail time. Anna Wolfe and her editor, Adam Ganucheau, have been given a court order to hand over documents that include confidential sources that helped break the story. The two are prepared to face prison time for refusal to give up their sources.

“If one of us goes to jail, we will be the first person to go to jail in the Mississippi welfare scandal,” Wolfe said to NBC news. “How can I make promises to sources that I’m going to keep them confidential if this is possible?”

Brett Favre’s Other Controversies

This isn’t the first time Favre has dealt with off-field controversy.

During his playing career, Favre dealt with a serious addiction to painkillers. The addiction led to significant health issues, including potentially deadly seizures. He willingly entered into the league’s substance abuse program.

Near the end of his playing days, Favre was back in the news for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a New York Jets reporter. Although the NFL was unable to find any evidence, Favre was fined $50,000 for refusing to cooperate with the league’s investigation.

Despite being one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, Favre has been unable to stay away from off-field controversy. His defamation case is just another controversy to add to the list.