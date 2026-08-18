Packers GM Opens Door for Surprising UDFA to Make Roster

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst would not be surprised if he ended up keeping seven wide receivers on his initial 53-man roster. When asked about the feasibility of keeping that many players at one spot, the Packers GM since 2018 said that he had done it before.

“I think coming out of camp, we’ve done that a few times,” Gutekunst recalled.

He noted that as the season goes on, and injuries occur, things can change the numbers, but he does think the team can go into the season with seven wideouts. However, he made it clear this means that the end-of-the-roster guys have to earn their role by also playing special teams.

“If you’re gonna do that, there’s gonna be a couple of those guys that have to be pretty valuable teams guys,” Gutekunst admitted. “I think we have some of those.”

If you are making a 53-man roster projection for the Packers, it should include seven wideouts until you hear otherwise.

Green Bay Packers Expected to Keep Seven Wide Receivers

The Packers essentially have six wide receivers locked onto the roster. The top three are defined. Matthew Golden is a first-round pick, while both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed signed big extensions.

The fourth spot is for Savion Williams. The team had him run plays with the first-string offense in the first preseason game. He is clearly included in the plans entering his second NFL season.

Bo Melton and Skyy Moore are both set to make the team. As Gutekunst mentioned, they both bring special teams value. Melton in a non-return role, and Moore as a return threat.

This leaves them with UDFA rookie J. Michael Sturdivant and Isaiah Neyor as the main two competing for the last spot. They also have Will Sheppard, who can return punts, along with end-of-the-roster options Chris Hilton, Kisean Johnson, and Kaden Prather.

Two Packers Compete for One Roster Spot at Wide Receiver

Neyor was a UDFA from Nebraska in 2025. He spent a year on the Packers’ practice squad and was called up for their playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. He has made impressive catches in training camp. However, he does not have special teams experience.

Can the Packers keep him for his potential since Melton and Moore are special teams threats?

What might end up being more likely is Sturdivant making the team. Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company highlighted his standout performance on special teams in the preseason. The rookie also comes into the NFL with a special teams background in college, which is rare.

“J. Michael Sturdivant can help Green Bay as a non-returner on special teams, a role that few receivers have played in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur (notably, Bo Melton and former Packer Malik Heath have been guys that did so),” wrote Mosqueda. “Sturdivant’s combo of size and speed, plus history as a special teams contributor in college (he was the lead blocker for Florida’s kick return unit), could be the difference between him and Isaiah Neyor being WR7.”

It is likely why he transitioned so easily. So, when Gutekunst is discussing a seventh receiver making the team due to special teams, it is easy to think that he is discussing the rookie UDFA from Florida.

Sturdivant still has two big preseason games. However, the nod from Gutekunst that a seventh receiver can make the team should be all of the motivation he needs to play his best. We will see if he takes advantage.