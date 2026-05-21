Brian Gutenkunst Earns High Ranking in GM Ranking

The Green Bay Packers have the sixth-best general manager in the NFL, per an NBC Sports ranking conducted by Patrick Daugherty.

Brian Gutenkunst has not delivered postseason success that fans have wanted since taking over the Packers in 2018, but his track record of consistently making the postseason and drafting well is what made the Packers GM shine above others.

Gutenkunst has only been the GM since 2018, but he has been with the Packers scouting staff since 1999, so it is fair to say he was able to maintain an already smooth operation.

Still, this is someone responsible for sweeping changes across the Packers organization. Gutenkunst moved on from Mike McCarthy and hired Matt LeFleur after his first season. In his third year as GM he drafted Jordan Love, signaling to Aaron Rodgers that he only had so much time left. These decisions helped the team make six playoff runs in the past eight years. They had two losing seasons under Gutenkunst, but one was his first year as GM, and the other was the last year that Rodgers was the quarterback.

Brian Gutenkunst Keeps a Winning Culture With the Green Bay Packers

Since taking over as General Manager of the Packers, Gutenkunst is 82-49-1 in the regular season. That will earn a high ranking.

Arguably, the best thing that Gutenkunst has done is keep the roster replenished through the draft. His team always has a lot of picks, which is a smart tactical decision, and while they miss on some, they hit on enough to keep the roster filled with young talent on cost-controlled salaries.

His first draft featured Jaire Alexander in round 1, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in round 5. Alexander was a cornerstone player, and Valdes-Scantling is still in the NFL.

His second draft featured Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, who started for the Packers through this season, when the team decided to move on because they had younger talent emerging.

Jordan Love, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jayden Reed, Tucer Kraft, Lukas Van Ness, Evan Williams, Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard, and Jordan Morgan are established starters from recent drafts. Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton, and Brandon Cisse might be starting this year in their first two NFL seasons. The team leans on its draft success. They also just lost former drafted starters Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, and Rashee Walker this offseason.

The One Thing Gutenkunst is Missing as Packers GM

Brett Veach of the Chiefs, Eric DeCosta of the Ravens, Les Snead of the Rams, John Schneider of the Seahawks, and Howie Roseman of the Eagles are the names ahead of Gutenunst on the list. DeCosta is the only one without a Super Bowl ring, so it would be hard for Packers fans to make an argument that he should be ranked higher.

The only thing that Gutenkunst is lacking is a strong track record in the postseason. He made the conference championship twice with Aaron Rodgers, but both losses were considered major letdowns. Overall, the Packers are 3-6 in the postseason under Gutenkunst, and 1-4 since Rodgers has left.