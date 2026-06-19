Green Bay Packers Receive Brutal Micah Parsons Injury News

The Green Bay Packers were able to pull off a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons prior to the 2025 season. His first season with the team was a smashing success, but a torn ACL ended his year prematurely.

Parsons has been working hard in his recovery all offseason long. There has been hope for the Packers that he would be able to return to the field in mid-October.

Unfortunately, a new report has cast doubt on that potential return date.

According to a report from longtime NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Parsons is expected to miss at least half of the season. He could miss even more time than that.

“Green Bay star pass rusher Micah Parsons is going to miss upwards of half the season returning from surgery,” La Canfora wrote.

Packers’ Latest Micah Parsons Update Is Brutal News

Having to play without Parsons for half of the season or more would be devastating for Green Bay. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, this is the kind of news that can completely derail the start of a season.

Earlier in June, Parsons spoke out about his recovery and his potential return date.

“I think the goal has always just been not right now, but longevity with my career here,” Parsons said. “I think they want that approach. We have a pretty strong nine-month rule.”

“It’s just all about, just through the research and the data, there’s no good outcomes with players coming back early from [an] ACL. Especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up, so it’s just all about completing the rehab to the best of our ability and then seeing where we’re at from there.”

If this report from La Canfora is true, the Packers’ fan base may need to readjust some expectations. However, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay front office still have time to make a move to help replace Parsons’ production.

Green Bay Continues Being Linked to Jadeveon Clowney

La Canfora did provide some potential good news for the Packers in addition to his report about Parsons.

According to his report, Green Bay has emerged as the front-runner to sign former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney this offseason. One NFL executive predicted via La Canfora that the Packers would end up signing Clowney.

“One executive told SportsBoom he has a hunch that Clowney ends up with the Packers,” La Canfora wrote.

Clowney is coming off of a solid 2025 NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in 13 games, racking up 41 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.

Hopefully, there is good news coming on the Parsons front after this report. But, if he is forced to sit out half of the season or more, signing a player like Clowney would be a very wise decision.