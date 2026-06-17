Caleb Williams Just Said Something Packers Fans Will Appreciate

There is zero love between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. The two teams form one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.

Last season, the rivalry was back in full force. Caleb Williams and Jordan Love will keep the rivalry alive and well for years to come. Now, the Bears have taken the upper hand.

While the two teams split the season series 1-1, Chicago had the last laugh in the playoffs. Despite the Packers leading the Bears 21-3 at halftime of their Wild Card matchup, they allowed Chicago to climb back into the game and pull off a shocking comeback victory.

Even with all of that being said, Williams recently spoke out and made some comments that Green Bay fans will love. The comments had to do with former Packers’ superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Caleb Williams Names Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers on QB Mount Rushmore

As shared by B/R Gridiron, Williams was asked who is on his quarterback Mount Rushmore. He didn’t hesitate to name three guys that most NFL fans would have to consider to be on their own.

Williams decided to roll with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Montana.

“Tom. I’m gonna go Aaron. Peyton. And I’m gonna go Joe Montana,” Williams said.

Rodgers has earned that kind of praise. He should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after his career comes to an end. The 2026 season seems to be the end of that career.

After signing another one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the longtime Green Bay superstar bluntly stated that it was his final year. Rodgers is expected to ride off into the sunset of retirement when this year comes to an end.

Green Bay & Chicago Are Both Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the NFC North is once again expected to be very strong. Both the Packers and Bears are going to be contenders. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are also improved and could be contenders.

Looking ahead at the schedule, Green Bay will face off against Chicago on October 11 in Week 5 at Lambeau Field. The two teams will face off again in Week 16 on December 25 on Christmas Day.

Needless to say, both matchups are going to be must-watch football.

It will be interesting to see what the 2026 NFL season has in store for both teams. For now, Packers fans will enjoy hearing Williams sing the praises of the quarterback who has self-proclaimed “owned the Bears” throughout his career.