Packers Eyeing Quarterback Move After Meltdown Loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have their eyes on a potential new quarterback addition coming off their meltdown loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1’s opener.

According to the NFL daily transaction wire, the Packers hosted former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller for a free-agent tryout on Monday, September 14.

Miller was a 2025 sixth-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders and landed with the Miami Dolphins late in his rookie season when they poached him off the Raiders’ practice squad. Since entering the league, though, he has played exclusively in the preseason for his two teams and missed the 53-man roster cut in both training camps.

The Packers wouldn’t want Miller — who completed fewer than half of his passes this preseason (42.1%) — for their active roster, but they could add him as their new scout team quarterback on the practice squad if they desire a change for Week 2.

Eric Johnson II, a veteran defensive tackle and 2022 fifth-round pick for the New England Patriots, also had a free-agent workout with the Packers on Monday.

Kedon Slovis Could Get Boot if Packers Sign Cam Miller

The Packers did not sign either free agent immediately following their workouts on Monday. But if they circle back and offer Miller a spot on their practice squad, it would likely mean the end of the line for relative newcomer Kedon Slovis.

After trading Kyle McCord to the Dolphins before the 53-man roster deadline, the Packers opted to sign Slovis — a former UDFA with two career passing attempts — to their practice squad as their third quarterback behind Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor.

The Packers would not necessarily need to ditch Slovis if they signed Miller, but head coach Matt LaFleur has lamented the challenge of having more than three quarterbacks in the past, raising the chances that one coming in means one going out.

Miller’s preseason resume is a tough sell, though.

He showed some promise for the Raiders in 2025, completing 20 of his 37 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown and interception apiece. With the Dolphins this summer, though, he went just 16-of-38 passing for 170 yards and had two interceptions to zero touchdowns in three preseason appearances (with two starts). He also fumbled twice.

Packers Need to Better Protect Jordan Love in Week 2

A third-string quarterback change could shake up the processes behind the scenes for the Packers on scout team, but the big focus after their season-opening loss to the Vikings should be figuring out how their offensive line can better protect Love.

Love made some excellent throws in the Packers’ 2026 debut, including a trust-it ball to Christian Watson that went 81 yards for a touchdown and put the team up 9-0 in the first quarter. He completed only half his passes (21-of-42) on the night, though, against a blitz-heavy Vikings defense that caused severe problems for his offensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Vikings managed to pressure Love on 32 of his 46 dropbacks in Week 1, resulting in four sacks, 12 hurries and a whopping 15 hits. Twelve of those pressures also came unblocked, underscoring the shortcomings of their line.

Packers left tackle Jordan Morgan had the most trouble with the Vikings, giving up the most pressures allowed (five) and the worst pressure rate (10.9%). All of the Packers’ starting offensive linemen and their top two running backs surrendered at least two pressures to the Vikings, though, while first-time starting left guard Donovan Jennings earned the worst overall PFF grade (34.7) among all NFL guards in Week 1.

The Packers could have a quick fix at left guard if veteran Aaron Banks returns for Week 2, but Banks was not exactly the most effective of their pass blockers in 2025.

The Packers will next face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 20.