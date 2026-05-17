Packers’ Struggling 30-Game Starter Dubbed Top Cut Candidate

The Green Bay Packers need to add talent in the secondary, not subtract it, but even that obvious fact — highlighted by the defense’s blatant deficiencies in the cornerback room — may not save Carrington Valentine from the cut line this summer.

So wrote Moe Moton of Bleacher Report on Sunday, May 17, when he dubbed Valentine the most talented player still on the Packers’ roster whom the team may cut before Week 1 rolls around.

In 2025, Carrington Valentine saw an uptick in defensive snaps compared to his first two years, lining up for 70 percent of the plays. He recorded 31 tackles and four pass breakups, but that isn’t enough to secure a lead role. Under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, rookie second-rounder Brandon Cisse, sixth-year veteran Benjamin St-Juste and rookie sixth-rounder Domani Jackson could compete for snaps on the boundary of the secondary, leading to questions about Valentine’s short-term future.

Valentine, a seventh-round selection out of Kentucky in 2023, has played in 49 games over his three-year pro career and started 30 of those contests. He has tallied 18 pass defenses, two interceptions and two forced fumbles across that span.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old cornerback has one year remaining on his $3.9 million rookie contract.