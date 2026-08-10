Packers Starter Suddenly Emerges as Trade Candidate

Carrington Valentine is likely entering his last season in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report notes that this could make him a strong trade candidate before roster cutdowns.

The team has other options competing for the starting cornerback spot across from Keisean Nixon, and Knox adds that the team would be better off getting something now than to see Valentine lose the roster battle and not play before he hits free agency.

“If the Packers are pleased with how their rookie corners are developing in camp and open to moving on from Valentine next offseason, they should see what they can get by moving him now,” wrote Knox.

This can be resolved in the preseason, when the team really gets to see how rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse looks. It could also open other holes at cornerback for teams desperate to add. So, Valentine is a player to watch.

Green Bay Packers Could Look to Trade Carrington Valentine

The issue right now is that Valentine is not healthy. He is coming back from a hamstring injury. Teams could be interested in starting experience, but they are going to be turned off if they are unsure how healthy he is.

Valentine is going to have to return to practice or the preseason before the team makes a move.

Still, the injury has given the Packers a chance to give Cisse a long look with the first team without hindering the progress of Valentine. Green Bay also signed Benjamin St-Juste this offseason. The veteran has 47 career starts over his five NFL seasons. He only started in two games last year, but has enough experience that he can make Valentine expendable.

They also have rookie Domani Jackson and injured cornerback Kamal Hadden. Jackson is only a sixth-round pick, so not a lock to make the team. Hadden is banged up right now, so he is not a lock, either. However, the team is invested in the development of Jackson and Hadden has special-teams value when healthy.

The team is deep enough to field offers for Valentine.

Valentine is Entering His Last Season With the Packers

Even if Valentine started in Week 1, the odds of him finishing the season ahead of Cisse are low. Lastly, the team will be looking at the second-round pick to start in 2027 anyway. So, it is hard to see the team looking to extend Valentine, especially after coming off of a worse season in 2025 than he did in 2024.

Still, he was a seventh-round pick who ended up with 30 starts in three seasons. His play has been up and down, but enough teams are going to show interest. He could gather a few offers in free agency, even if he is in and out of the lineup in 2026.

However, the best case for him would be to join a team that has a need at cornerback and get a shot to see the field before he hits free agency. The Packers might get a few offers due to his experience at an important position.