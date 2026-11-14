Packers Double-Move Shows Very Promising Sign For Offensive Skill Duo’s Availability

The Green Bay Packers made two key decisions on Saturday regarding the offensive setup.

Two players have been activated off of injured reserve and placed back on the active roster, having both been designated for return previously.

Running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver/returner Skyy Moore have been activated

Packers Activate Chris Brooks and Skyy Moore Off of IR

“The Packers have activated RB Chris Brooks and WR Skyy Moore off injured reserve ahead of the Week 10 game against the Vikings.” The Green Bay Packers’ official X account posted on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Both players are listed officially as “questionable” per the team’s injury report on Friday. This move does not 100% guarantee that the pair will suit up come the Vikings game on Sunday.

But it does lend a pretty big hint that the duo will be involved in some fashion. Brooks still had 11 days left to be activated off of IR, and Moore had only been designated for return back on Nov. 11 and had 18 days left.

This would imply that given head coach Matt LaFleur made the decision to activate both, the timing indicates both will play.

What Role Will Chris Brooks and Skyy Moore Play in Week 10?

Brooks has been the main third-down back in Green Bay for the past couple of years. With Josh Jacobs out for Sunday, Kaleb Johnson is expected to get the first chance at the lead back role, with MarShawn Lloyd likely getting some opportunities as the relief back.

With Lloyd’s poor form and Brooks known consistency, it could also end up that Johnson and the 26-year old split carries something close to 50/50 or 60/40.

For Moore, he will likely resume duties on kickoff and punt return that are currently being done by Bo Melton and Coleman Owen – the latter of whom fumbled a kick return in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers.