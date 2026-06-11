Packers Rookie Already Changing Expectations in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers could be getting an immediate boost to their interior defensive line from third-round rookie Chris McClellan. It is only OTAs, but the Missouri defensive tackle has been soaking up work with the first-team defense, causing a strong drumbeat entering training camp.

Green Bay was not satisfied with how its defensive front finished the year and is looking for changes. The team traded Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin.

To replace Wooden, the Packers signed Javon Hargrave in free agency and drafted McClellan in the third round. The plan is to have Hargrave start in the short-term, but then pass the reins to McClellan. However, an offseason injury to Hargrave has McClellan taking the extra work.

The Green Bay Packers Have Oppurtunties Open on the Defensive Line

Along with Hargrave, starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has been missing OTAs as well. The two are veterans, so it is not a major concern, but they also bring an array of questions, starting with those injuries.

Wyatt went down in Week 13 with a fractured fibula. He missed the rest of the Packers’ playoff run. This is typically not the type of injury to sideline someone into the next season, but the Packers will take precaution, and he might take some time to get up to speed.

For Hargrave, he is entering his age-33 season. He suffered a season-ending torn triceps injury in 2024 and only played in three games. He was healthy in 2024, but not as impactful as we had seen from Hargrave. His 3.5 sacks were his worst mark since 2017.

Now, he is already missing offseason work. So, the team is taking a risk on signing him. The Packers could be playing it cautious with him and Wyatt, and those two could limit the work of McClellan all season.

At the same time, these two bring enough questions, and McClellan is answering enough for himself this summer that a role could be getting carved out for him.

The Packers May Have Found a Gem in Chris McClellan

McClellan started his college career at Florida in 2022. He had just 1.5 sacks with 2.5 tackles for loss in his first year. He fell to 0.5 sacks in his second year, so he transferred to Missouri. This is where his draft stock picked up.

In 2024, he posted 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, which is much improved. Then, he had his best year in 2025, with six sacks and eight tackles for loss. This, along with a strong performance at the NFL combine, started to get his buzz peaking heading into the draft.

McClellan was a fourth or fifth round pick on most draft boards, so it was surprising to see the Packers take him so high.

Still, he exceeded expectations during his senior year and during the draft process. Then, he was drafted higher than expected. Now, he is earning more work than expected in the offseason. All of that can point to McClellan being a player who continues to beat expectations throughout his rookie year.