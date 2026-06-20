Packers Rookie Impressively Trending in Right Direction Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the hope is the team found exciting defensive prospects on Day 2 and 3 of the draft. Only more time will be able to reveal if that’s the case, but based on impressions from offseason workouts, defensive tackle Chris McClellan is off to a great start.

The third-round pick practiced a lot with the first-team defense during OTAs and minicamp. McClellan also took snaps at different positions along the defensive line.

That left A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira feeling really great about the addition of McClellan when he analyzed the team’s rookie class following the conclusion of Green Bay’s offseason program.

“The defensive line rotates heavily, and McClellan has taken advantage of that by logging reps with the starters during the offseason program,” wrote Ferreira. “The intriguing part is his alignment versatility. McClellan has played both the nose tackle and defensive tackle spots in Gannon’s scheme, an impressive range for a rookie third-rounder.

“Green Bay made its feelings clear when it traded up to select him, and the early returns validate that aggressiveness.”