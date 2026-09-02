Packers Third-Round Pick Already Facing Uphill Battle

Despite being the Green Bay Packers‘ third-round pick and the second player they selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Chris McClellan is projected to be fifth among rookies in their Week 1 impact, according to Bill Huber of Packers OnSI.

Huber noted that young defensive tackles can be slow-played, and the Packers do it themselves. However, he is not giving a strong projection for McClellan out of the gate.

“Rookie defensive tackles can struggle to gain an early role,” wrote Huber. “Even future three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark as a first-round pick in 2016 started only two games and averaged about 20 snaps as a rookie. For now, McClellan will be fighting for snaps in a seven-strong group that includes veteran Javon Hargrave, rising Warren Brinson and surprising Anthony Campbell.”

Huber also mentioned that the team drafted McClellan to be the starting nose tackle, but he lost that job to veteran Jonathan Ford.

Green Bay Packers Rookie Chris McClellan Might Struggle Early in Career

Huber projects the starting three defensive linemen to be Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt and Ford. Brooks and Wyatt were starters last year, so their status has not been touched.

However, Ford had 81 defensive snaps in the preseason and had five pressures, five run stops, and a defensive grade of 89.6, according to PFF. McClellan was not bad in the preseason. He had 77 snaps, four pressures, five stops, and a grade of 69.7. However, that was not quite on the level of Ford.

So, McClellan will likely be the backup nose tackle. Nose tackle is already a sub-package position, so the playing time he will see is limited. He can try to play more defensive tackle, but will have to compete with Javon Hargrave, Anthony Campbell, and Warren Brinson.

Hargrave is a notable veteran, Campbell is a rising gem they found, and Brinson was already in the rotation last year. It will be tough for McClellan to find a role early.

Packers Have Four Rookies With Roles More Impactful Than McClellan

Huber put Jager Burton over McClellan as the fourth-ranked rookie after the preseason. The fifth-round pick will be a backup but has shown plenty of potential. However, they have three other rookies who are looking to have significant roles as soon as Week 1.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is not going to start, but will be in a rotation along the edge-rusher line. He might even get more interior work than McClellan due to his ability to pass rush from the inside.

Green Bay is also confident in their sixth-round rookie Trey Smack. He fell due to being a kicker, but he is going to start for the Packers and play a significant role.

Then, there is Brandon Cisse. He was the first pick the Packers made and has lived up to expectations. Cisse is expected to start on the outside despite the team having Benjamin St-Juste, along with returning starters Carrington Valentine and KeiSean Nixon.

The only two other rookies listed were UDFAs. So, as of now, McClellan is the Packers’ most disappointing draft pick.