Analyst Defends Christian Watson Extension With Extreme Comparison

The Green Bay Packers are justified in extending Christian Watson, considering the impact he has on the football team. Peter Bukowski of Locked on Packers noted that the Packers offense was as potent as it was last season, if not more. Those teams are paying their pass catchers, so it makes sense for the Packers to pay theirs.

Funnily enough, the Packers essentially did have those three pass catchers make up the entirety of a number one receiver. Unfortunately, the three never got to play together. In the first half of the season, both Reed and Watson were injured, and Kraft was carrying the offense.

Kraft got hurt just when Watson started to make an impact. From Weeks 10-14, Watson had to carry the offense before Reed came in and joined them. While they had other options, these were the big play threats on the offense. They were never quite together and they still had a lot of success on offense.

The Green Bay Packers Were Justified to Pay Christian Watson

The point that Bukowski is making is that Ja’Marr Chase makes $40M in Average Annual Value. Tee Higgins is at $28.75. So, they are nearly at $70M between those two players.

Watson will be at $23M per year. Reed was already extended at $16.75 per year. Kraft is up next, but as long as he is not making more than Higgins, the Packers are going to have their top three threats signed for much cheaper than what the Bengals are paying their top two. These two are making just under what Chase is per year.

Chase is better than both, and yet, when Joe Burrow was healthy, and Chase was putting up his best season, it was not as efficient as these pass catchers in the whole.

The Packers Need a Healthy Season From All Three Weapons

The reason the signing gets criticized is far less about the impact on the field and far more about how often they are able to stay on the field.

Reed is the most trustworthy from a historical standpoint, but he missed the majority of 2025 with a clavicle issue. Still, he does have two fully healthy seasons. Kraft does not necessarily have injury issues. However, he is going to be coming back from an ACL tear. He suffered the injury late enough in the season that his status and impact will be in question.

The big question comes down to Watson, though. He is currently making the most, and because of his big play skillset, he impacts games the most. However, he has the most injury questions.

Watson missed three games in his rookie season. Then, he missed eight games in his second year. He only missed two games in his third season, but ended with an ACL tear that caused him to play in just 10 games last season.

Beyond the ACL tear, he has had recurring hamstring issues as well as ankle issues. If Watson were fully healthy, he would be making even more. Now, his salary is being questioned.