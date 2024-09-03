Packers’ Christian Watson Sends Strong Message on Injuries

By any measure, Packers receiver Christian Watson should probably be a star in the NFL by now. He has the speed and route-running ability to get open on any play, and as he improves his hands (he has had seven drops in two shortened seasons) the potential is there for him to be a No. 1 on most any team’s depth chart.

The problem for Watson and the Packers, though, is that he has been hamstrung by his hamstrings.

Watson missed three games with hamstring problems in 2022 as a rookie, then missed the first three games last season with a hamstring injury. He had outstanding back-to-back games in huge Packers wins over the Lions and f in Weeks 10 and 11 (165 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches), but again injured his hamstring against Kansas City and missed the final five weeks of the regular season.

He put extra time and effort into keeping himself healthy and strengthening his hamstrings to avoid injuries this year. So far, so good: He has not missed time during training camp or the preseason, and will be ready to go for the Week 1 opener on Friday in Brazil.

This could finally be the year that Watson puts it all together for the Packers.

Christian Watson: ‘It’s Supposed to Be 100%’

That was Watson’s message on Monday after practice, when he told reporters He has been fully healthy going back to OTAs in May. According to ESPN, Watson underwent testing at the University of Wisconsin this offseason which revealed that a muscle imbalance in his legs likely was causing his hamstring problems.

But he’s been fully healthy in 2024.

“That’s been my goal all offseason. That’s been my goal all along,” Watson said via SI.com. “It hasn’t worked out for me like that in the past, but I’m taking it how I always have in terms of the mentality going into it. Every day, taking it day-by-day in terms of the health, but the excitement is there, for sure.

“This is how it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be 100%. I want to play 100% of the games. I want to play 100% of the practices. I’m right where I want to be.”

Safe to say that coach Matt LaFleur has been encouraged. Back in May, asked about Watson’s potential improvement in health, LaFleur said he wanted to see Watson get through camp unscathed.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said. “Certainly you’ve got to get through the entire offseason [and] into training camp. There’s a lot of volume in training camp, so we get through that, then we’ll feel pretty good about it.”

Packers Receivers Among NFL’s Deepest Groups

Watson, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, could be a spearhead for a Packers receiving unit that has the most young depth of any group in the NFL. There is no established pecking order among the group, but Christian Watson has the potential to be the lead man.

But then, so does third-year receiver Romeo Doubs. And second-year star Jayden Reed could be a top option form the slot. Dontayvion Wicks is in the mix, too.

Surely, not all four will pan out. But all have shown talent and could emerge as stars—with Watson’s speed likely giving him the highest ceiling of the group, especially now that he has some confidence in his health.

“I think that confidence is a big part about playing in this league,” Watson said. “Not to say that I wasn’t confident going into my rookie year, but there’s a lot to think about. There’s a lot of expectation. There’s a lot of weight on you.

“When you’re able to play a lot more free, you just have a lot more confidence and I think that’s where I’m at.”