Packers’ Christian Watson Hints at Good News on Week 18 Status

Consistency and health have been the two biggest factors in the brief career of Packers receiver Christian Watson, who has been slowed in his three years in the NFL by a slew of hamstring injuries and, more recently, a knee problem that forced him out of the Week 17 loss to the Lions—and could keep him out again this week against the Bears in the Packers’ 2024 regular-season finale.

While depth in the receiver room is one of the strengths of the Packers, they’d still very much like to have Watson on the field. He is among the fastest players in the league, and a stretcher of defenses. The team is 21-16 in his career when he plays, and 7-6 when he does not. Watson has 620 yards receiving this season, a career high, but only two touchdowns.

Young wideouts Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have surpassed Watson in targets from quarterback Jordan Love.

Still, Watson hinted that there could be good news for the Packers on Sunday.

Christian Watson ‘Feeling Good About’ Playing vs. Bears

Watson missed the early practices last week, but did practice on Friday and told reporters he intends to play on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good about where I’m at,” Watson said. “Obviously, there’s just a box I’ve got to check in terms of, the higher-ups and the training staff and everything giving me the green light to go. I am going to approach it like I am going, I am going to approach every day like I am trying to play. Obviously, because I am.”

There is an argument to be made that the Packers, who have already clinched a playoff spot, need not push to get Watson back on the field, but should, rather, let him rest to prep for the postseason. But Watson—who had four catches and a season-high 150 yards in November against the Bears—doesn’t agree with that logic.

“Me personally, I am trying to get back as soon as I can, regardless. Trying to play some football,” he said. “I think it definitely matters just to get back in the rhythm of things. I think it is important, regardless.”

Packers Need to Build Momentum

Win or lose, the Packers are a team whose arrow is still pointing up. Though they could be the No. 7 seed in the NFC, they’ve seen sustained improvement since going 8-9 in 2022, then 9-8 in 2023. At the very least, they’ll be 11-6 this year.

Watson said the hope for Green Bay against Chicago is to establish a fast start, so the Packers can avoid a repeat of the many close matchups they’ve had throughout this year.

“I think our mindset is the same every week,” he said. “We’re approaching it like we were last week. Every week before then we were going out trying to win a football game. Play a full four quarters, and continue to go.”

Then, carry that momentum into the playoffs.

“We’ve all seen what we’re capable of. We all know what we can do in the preparation for those games, when that opportunity comes again we’re going to take care of it,” Watson said. “We’re going to lean on everything we learned from the negatives and turn that into positives.”