Packers Receiver Named Team’s Most Overrated Player

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of talent at wide receiver, but one analyst thinks that Christian Watson is getting way too much attention compared to the rest of the group.

Anthony DiBona with Pro Football Network shared his list of every team’s most overrated player ahead of training camp. The list included some surprising names like Deebo Samuel and Kyler Murray.

For the Packers, DiBona laid out what makes Watson their most overrated player.

“However, Watson’s athleticism hasn’t translated to immediate success,” DiBona wrote. “Although he’s certainly shown flashes at times, Watson has failed to cement himself as Green Bay’s WR1 and needs to prove that he can stay on the field and contribute in 2024.”

It’s a strong take from DiBona, but one that at least some Packers fans are likely to agree with.

Christian Watson Faces a Pivotal Third NFL Season

There have been times where Watson looks like a future NFL star. But there have also been times where it’s unclear what the future holds for the former second-round pick.

Watson was drafted back in 2022 to serve as Green Bay’s deep threat. He almost made the perfect first impression in his NFL debut, but dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers on his first play as a pro.

That play didn’t define Watson’s rookie season. He eventually found his footing, ending the year with 611 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 catches, adding another two scores on the ground.

With Jordan Love taking over for Rodgers in 2023, Watson was expected to continue playing a key role. But he never looked quite right throughout the year. He played in just nine games, but still managed to rack up 422 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Lingering hamstring issues kept Watson off the field for a lot of the 2023 season. They also had him looking less than 100 percent when he was able to play. The Packers even sent him to the University of Wisconsin this offseason to look into his hamstring problems.

Watson seems confident that the staff at the university have discovered the root cause of his issues. With contract extension talks looming down the road, it’ll be vital for Watson to stay healthy and have another productive year in 2024 to ease some of the concerns about his NFL future.

The Packers Are Loaded at Wide Receiver

Even if things don’t work out with Watson, the Packers have plenty of other weapons to work with at wide receiver.

Romeo Doubs has developed into a reliable pass-catcher in Green Bay’s offense. He saw a big uptick in production as a second-year starter in 2023, catching 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. There’s nothing flashy to his game (or personality), but he’s become a steady receiver for the Packers.

Meanwhile, the team found a pair of promising rookies in last year’s draft. Jayden Reed became an electric slot receiver in a hurry. He led the team in both receptions and receiving yards while racking up 10 total touchdowns. Along with the elusiveness required to play in the slot, Reed also brings legit toughness.

The Packers may have also found a hidden gem in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Dontayvion Wicks out of Virginia only posted modest numbers as a rookie. However, he showed a consistent knack for getting open. He had four touchdowns over a three-game stretch into the postseason.

With so many weapons to choose from, not to mention a pair of promising young tight ends, opposing defenses will have a hard time covering the Packers in 2024.