Packers WR Christian Watson Makes Bold Prediction After Inking Huge Deal

The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things out of Christian Watson after the monster contract extension they just gave him, and the wide receiver is predicting said things are coming as early as the 2026 regular season.

Watson inked a four-year deal worth $92 million total, which keeps him with the Packers through the 2030 campaign. An annual average salary of $23 million is far from top of the market money at his position, but it’s a significant investment on the Packers’ part given Watson’s extensive and problematic injury history.

Across four years in Green Bay, Watson has suffered a variety of health issues including an ACL tear in January 2025 and recurring hamstring strains earlier in his career, among several other smaller and/or less chronic concerns. Those injuries have resulted in a total of 20 missed games over four regular seasons.

In the 48 games he has played, Watson has tallied 133 receptions for 2,264 yards and 20 TDs. He has also rushed the football 16 times for 117 yards and two scores. Given his injury history and resulting lack of high-end production, Watson’s prediction for his 2026 campaign was worthy of a head turn.

“I don’t think I find myself wondering what it could have been, I think I find myself looking forward to what’s going to happen this year,” Watson said. “I definitely want to have double-digits touchdowns, and I want to have over 1,100 yards.”

A former second-round pick out of North Dakota State in 2022, Watson will play this season at 27 years old.

Packers Bought Low on 2 WRs in Christian Watson, Jayden Reed with High Upside, Recent Injury Histories

The departure of Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency coupled with the Packers’ decision to trade Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason could clear the way for more targets to come Watson’s way — as will sustained health, assuming he can achieve it.

Green Bay also signed 2023 second-round pick Jayden Reed to a multiyear contract extension this offseason, paying him a little north of $50 million across three years following an injury-interrupted 2025 campaign, in which Reed played just seven games.

The past several months made clear the Packers’ strategy in the receiver room, which equates to a moderate bet on upside and against future injury, with a medium level of financial risk. In other words, Green Bay bought low on guys in Watson and Reed who were both just seriously hurt.

When healthy, Watson is an explosive downfield threat who can also make plays in the run game. Reed is another versatile playmaker who produced 17 total TDs across his first two NFL seasons.

Their recent injuries drove down the longterm prices of both Watson and Reed, and Green Bay pounced, choosing them to complete the team’s WR trio alongside Matthew Golden rather than Doubs and/or Wicks.

Packers Believe Matthew Golden Will Make Jump During Year 2 in NFL

If both Watson and Reed bounce back and maintain reasonably consistent measures of health, the Packers will have signed each at significant value. Meanwhile, Golden is entering his second season after Green Bay selected him 23rd overall in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Golden did not succeed immediately upon entering the league, nor did he jump off the screen across most of his rookie campaign. He finished last season with just 29 catches for 361 yards in 14 games played (five starts). Golden caught his sole TD of the campaign during a Round 1 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay remains optimistic, though, that Golden will take a leap in Year 2, which he will play at 23 years old.

Another element that should help the Packers’ pass game tremendously is the return of tight end Tucker Kraft from an ACL tear. He was on track for a ProvBowl campaign before his injury and often served as the focal point of Green Bay’s air attack prior to getting hurt.