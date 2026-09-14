Packers’ $92M Investment Looks Worth Every Penny After Week 1

When healthy, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has proven to be one of the best weapons in the NFL. If Week 1 is any indication of what is about to come from the fifth-year receiver from North Dakota State, Watson is about to smash his career numbers and all optimistic projections about him.

Despite the 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Watson put up six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He had two touchdowns in the first half, which put the team up 19-10 at the break. He finished the first half with five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. However, he only had one catch for 16 yards in the second half, and that came late in the game when they were down by three scores.

The offense was reliant on Watson and did not produce much without him.

Christian Watson Dominates in Green Bay Packers Week 1 Loss

Things started quickly for Watson and the Packers. On the second drive of the season, Watson had a catch-and-run of 81 yards to put the team up 9-0. In the second quarter, it was a two-yard touchdown pass to put the team up 19-10. He added a 32-yard reception on the drive before that touchdown.

Some of the reason the team got away from Watson was the pressure. Brian Flores changed the game plan, and by the end of the game, quarterback Jordan Love was sacked four times. Green Bay trailed 25-22 and got the ball back.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Jordan Love fumbled. The Vikings quickly scored. Two plays later, Jordan Love was intercepted. The Vikings scored again, and the Packers were quickly down 17.

Watson is Dangerous When Healthy

Watson has always been a threat, which is why he went 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, injuries have always been the story for the receiver who signed a four-year, $92M deal this offseason.

He missed three games due to a concussion and hamstring issues in his rookie season. He still put up 611 yards. The hamstrings were a bigger issue in 2023, and he only suited up for nine games. He put up 422 yards, and his yards per game jumped from 43.6 to 46.9.

Watson was healthy for 15 games in 2024, but ended his year with a torn ACL. This impacted the start of his 2025 season. Watson came back for the final 10 games of the year and produced 611 yards. His 61.1 yards per game was the best rate of his career.

Of course, if he continues at his current pace, he is set to shatter those numbers. The Packers head to New York to take on the 1-0 Jets next week.