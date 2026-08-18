Ex-Packers 1-Time Starting QB Tries Out for NFC East Foe

Quarterback Clayton Tune received his most recent NFL chance with the Green Bay Packers. He has continued searching for his next opportunity this summer.

Perhaps it will come with the New York Giants.

According to the NFL transaction, Tune tried out for the Giants on Monday. It was the tryout Tune participated in since May.

During rookie minicamp, Tune tried out for the Houston Texans. He then worked out for the Tennessee Titans in July.

Tune spent the 2025 season with the Packers, serving mostly as the team’s practice squad quarterback.

In Week 18, he started for the Packers to help the team protect fellow quarterback Jordan Love and Malik Willis for the postseason.

The contest was Tune’s second NFL start. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 34 yards. Tune also rushed for 23 yards but lost 41 yards on four sacks.

Former Packers QB Clayton Tune Tries Out for Giants

The 27-year-old signal-caller began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

His first NFL start came with the Cardinals during the 2023 campaign. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in that contest. Tune ran for 28 yards but had a sack problem, getting taken down seven times in the backfield.

The Cardinals released Tune after the 2025 preseason. The Packers added him to their practice squad a few days after his release.

The Giants could be looking for quarterback depth after starter Jaxson Dart got a little banged up in the preseason opener Saturday. New York also had Jameis Winston and Brandon Allen on the roster before Monday.

However, it doesn’t seem likely the Giants will sign Tune at this time. After Monday’s tryouts, the team signed free agent quarterback Jake Haener.

Tune and Haener were the two quarterbacks who tried out for the Giants on Monday. New York also had seven other non-quarterbacks try out to begin this week.

Green Bay QB Depth Entering Week 2 of Preseason

The Packers entered training camp with four quarterbacks on their roster, including three new ones from last season. But things appear to have settled down at the position.

Green Bay released undrafted rookie Kyron Drones on August 15. Drones was the team’s QB4 and showed in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he has a lot of work to do before getting NFL roster consideration.

The Packers appear to be moving forward with just Tyrod Taylor and Kyle McCord for depth behind Love. Taylor is a 15-year veteran who has started 62 games in his NFL career. He is also 29-31-1 as a starter.

That makes him a potential natural fit to serve behind Love.

McCord is entering his second NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him at No. 181 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It appears the Packers would have to suffer an injury at quarterback to feel the need to potentially consider a Tune reunion.

In the meantime, the 27-year-old will likely continue trying to earn a new job at future workouts.