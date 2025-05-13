Packers Coach Reveals Major Physical Change for Star LB Edgerrin Cooper

If there was a major improvement that helped fuel the Packers‘ move from a 9-8 team that slipped into the playoffs to an 11-6 team that showed signs of become a future contender in 2024, it was the improvement of the defense under new coordinator Jeff Halfley.

While there were obvious disappointments–85 points allowed in the Packers’ final three games against divisional opponents–there was still the makings of an improved unit. The Packers allowed 5,347 yards, fifth in the NFL, and 338 points, which ranked sixth. Those were much better than 2023, when they ranked 17th in yardage allowed and 10th in points.

And one of the highlights was the performance of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was the Packers’ second-round pick in 2024. Cooper finished the year with 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Cooper ranked as the No. 5 linebacker in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 85.7. He could well be just getting started.

Packers Hoping for ‘Consistency’

That’s the view of Halfley, at least, who spoke to the media this week and was asked about Cooper’s development. While his numbers were impressive, Halfley said, Cooper often masked mental mistakes with his sheer physical talent.

With experience, those mental mistakes will diminish, he said.

“Consistency. We talked and sometimes joked about he might’ve had that gap, but he made the play over there, right?” Halfley said via the team Packers website. “Like there was a toss run over there that instead of going over the top of the blocker, somehow he ran underneath the blocker and still made a TFL. Now it’s getting the details down.

“Now it’s lining up exactly where he needs to line up and doing it over and over and over again because then he’s gonna show up faster and he’s going to make more plays and he’s going to become a more consistent player.”

Edgerrin Cooper ‘Looks Different’

More than just the mental aspect of things, Halfley said Cooper has also made some physical gains. He was, after all, only 22 when last season began. He’s been in the weight room, and his increased strength and physicality should show up on the field.

“When you see him now, he looks different. I mean, he’s bigger now. He’s gotta be close to 240 pounds and this Year 2 for him, he knows what it’s going to take,” Halfley said.

“He knows what he has to do now to stay healthy. You can tell he’s dedicated that time into caring for his body and changed his body and now when you sit with him in that room it’s, I mean, he’s locked in and he’s focused. Now he knows what he’s doing. Your first rookie year you’re kind of in survival mode a little bit, too.”