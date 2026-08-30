Packers Officially Win Offseason Trade After ‘Surprise’ Roster Cut

The Green Bay Packers have officially won their offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts by default after a “surprise” move from the latter team ahead of the initial 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Colts released defensive tackle Colby Wooden during Sunday’s roster cuts after acquiring him from the Packers in a trade in March.

“The #Colts are releasing DT Colby Wooden, sources said, in a bit of a surprise,” Rapoport wrote Sunday on X. “He was acquired in a trade with the #Packers this offseason.”

The Packers traded Wooden, a 2023 fourth-round pick, to the Colts on March 11 in exchange for veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin, offloading a rotational defender in a contract year to add a veteran starter to Jonathan Gannon’s new-look defense for 2026.

In terms of evaluating which team won the trade, though, the Packers take it in a no-contest. Franklin is penciled in as a starter on their depth chart while Wooden will now pass through waivers and seek a fresh start with his third team in six months.

Colby Wooden Felt Good About Fit With Colts After Trade

The Packers made a logical decision when they dealt Wooden for Franklin at the dawn of 2026 free agency. They needed a veteran linebacker who fit Gannon’s defensive system and didn’t view Wooden as a key cog in their offseason plans, which later included signing veteran Javon Hargrave, extending Devonte Wyatt and drafting Chris McClellan.

At the time, the trade made sense for Wooden, too — which he expressed in Indy.

“Last year I played out of position a little bit,” Wooden said during his introductory press conference with the Colts. “Obviously, I was a nose, but that’s not my normal position. For coach to come get me and told me that I’m going to be playing in a scheme that fits me better and I’ll be doing something that I know how to do.”

Less than six months later, Wooden is now facing a more challenging situation. He will have an opportunity to play out the final year of his rookie contract if a team claims him off waivers, but he will have to start over as an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers without a claim. A practice-squad role could even be in his future.

Packers Showing More Interest in Making Trades in 2026

The Packers’ deal to acquire Franklin from the Colts is not the only trade that general manager Brian Gutekunst has pulled off in the months leading up to the 2026 season.

Before Franklin, the Packers dealt veteran pass rusher Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, dumping his hefty salary in the process. The team also made another pre-draft trade, sending receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 fifth-rounder and a 2027 sixth-rounder.

The Packers’ trade-happy attitude has resurfaced ahead of the roster cutdown, too.

On Sunday alone, the Packers made two more trades, including sending preseason standout quarterback Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round selection.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they are also finalizing a deal to acquire running back Kaleb Johnson — a 2025 third-round pick — from the Pittsburgh Steelers to bolster their backfield. The terms of the trade are currently unknown, as the Packers have not yet formally announced the trade as they have with McCord.

The Packers must reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players before 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.