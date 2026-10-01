Packers Add ‘Athletic’ Slot WR Before Buccaneers Showdown

The Green Bay Packers officially added wide receiver depth to their organization ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the same time, the Packers also signed a new defensive tackle.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Packers officially added wide receiver Coleman Owen and defensive tackle David Blay to their practice squad Wednesday. The two players will fill the final two openings on the Green Bay practice squad.

Owen is in his second NFL season after being an undrafted free agent in 2025. Owen made his regular season debut with the Indianapolis Colts during Week 15 last season. He also played in Week 16.

SI on Packers’ Bill Huber referred to Owen as an “athletic” and “productive” slot receiver.

“Before the 2025 draft, Owen measured 5-foot-10 1/8 and 181 pounds. He is the quintessential slot receiver with good speed (4.53 in the 40) but elite short-area quickness,” wrote Huber.

Blay was an undrafted free agent this year. The defensive tackle spent training camp with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers Sign WR Coleman Owen to Practice Squad

Getty The Green Bay Packers added wide receiver Coleman Owen and defensive tackle David Blay to their practice squad Wednesday.

Huber explained that Owen actually going to play college lacrosse, not football. But then the receiver got an opportunity to play football at Northern Arizona.

For the Lumberjacks, Coleman made second-team All-Big Sky twice in 2022 and 2023. For his final college seasons, he then transferred to Ohio. In the MAC, he registered 78 catches, 1,245 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Coleman averaged 16 yards per reception and scored a rushing touchdown as well.

In two games with the Colts last season, Coleman played one offensive snap and 19 on special teams. He received a target on his lone offensive snap but didn’t catch the pass. On special teams, Coleman returned one punt for two yards and five kick returns for 141 yards total. He averaged 28.2 yards per kickoff.

Coleman returned to the Colts this offseason on a reserve/future contract. Just before the roster deadline, though, Coleman sustained a concussion. Indianapolis placed the wideout on injured reserve and then released him before the regular season started.

This will be his first opportunity on a practice squad this season. Coleman will join Quincy Skinner Jr. and Isaiah Neyor as the third wideout on the Packers practice squad entering Week 4.

Packers Also Add David Blay to Practice Squad

Getty The Green Bay Packers signed defensive tackle David Blay to their practice squad Wednesday.

Blay was the other player the Packers signed to their practice squad Wednesday. The defensive tackle played for the Miami Hurricanes, who advanced to the National Championship game, last season. With the Hurricanes, Blay had 28 combined tackles, including 2.5 for loss. He also had one pass defense.

To begin his college career, the defensive tackle played at Louisiana Tech from 2023-24. In 22 games, he had 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Blay registered 62 combined tackles overall.

He was most recently on a roster at the end of training camp with the Eagles, who waived Blay at the NFL roster deadline. With Green Bay, Blay is the only defensive tackle on the Packers practice squad entering Week 4.

The Packers will visit the winless Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 pm CT.