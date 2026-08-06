Packers Hit With Concerning Injury News By Notable Doctor

The Green Bay Packers have kicked off the 2026 NFL season with training camp underway. Entering the upcoming season, the team is expected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Last season, the Packers looked the part of a legitimate contender. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the second half of the year and Green Bay ultimately suffered a brutal collapse against the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card to get eliminated.

Early on during training camp, there have been a few big storylines worth nothing. Of course, the Micah Parsons situation sits at the top of the list. Tucker Kraft is back on the field, which is a positive, but the Packers are dealing with another tight end injury.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay’s backup behind Kraft, is suffering from a neck injury. He is currently on the PUP list and there has been no firm timeline for his return.

With that being said, a notable sports doctor has weighed in with a take that is very concerning for the Packers.

Packers Tight End Luke Musgrave Hit With Concerning Injury News

Many NFL fans have become very familiar with sports doctor Jesse Morse. He has become one of the go-to sources for sports injuries on social media.

Morse took to X recently to share a worrying outlook for Musgrave’s return to the field.

“Packers’ Luke Musgrave is dealing with a neck injury and is on the PUP list, it’s unclear when he’s going to be eligible to return but I wouldn’t be surprised if this absence extends into the regular season,” Morse wrote.

He continued on, also revealing more information about Kraft’s recovery from a torn ACL.

“Neck injuries are particularly challenging. Despite Tucker Kraft being ready for Week 1, he will likely take 4-6 weeks to fully ramp up coming off his ACL.”

Luke Musgrave Hasn’t Lived Up to Expectations Yet

When Green Bay selected Musgrave out of Oregon State with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, most fans felt that he would be the long-term starting tight end.

Kraft was drafted in the same draft. He was taken with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round.

Musgrave has played in 35 games throughout his first three NFL seasons. He has caught 65 passes for 649 yards and a single touchdown.

To this point, Musgrave has not shown the vertical threat ability he came into the league with on a consistent basis. He’s still capable of turning things around and becoming a dangerous piece for the Packers’ offense, but the 2026 season will be extremely important.

Should Musgrave end up having another disappointing year, Green Bay could be forced to move on from him.