Packers Get Concerning News About RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers are facing a potentially devastating situation at the running back position as the 2026 NFL season continues to draw closer.

Josh Jacobs, the team’s star running back, is facing an uncertain future. He was arrested for charges pertaining to domestic abuse. While not much is known and the investigation is still ongoing, there is a chance that the Packers may be without Jacobs.

Should that scenario unfold, Green Bay would rely on MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks in the backfield.

Lloyd, who was drafted by the team with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has all the potential in the world. Unfortunately, he has been unable to stay healthy and has only played in one game in his career thus far.

With the Jacobs situation ongoing, the Packers have received some concerning news about Lloyd.

Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Seemingly Dealing With Injury

As shared by Rotoworld, Lloyd has been sitting out of drills during OTA’s due to an undisclosed reason. That would lead fans to suspect that he’s dealing with some kind of injury.

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, but his track record is cause for concern.

In his absence, Green Bay has been featuring Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. at running back. Both players are solid, but neither of them is a starting caliber running back for an entire season.

Lloyd has the potential to be an NFL starter, but he has to prove he can stay health. If Jacobs is forced out of action, it would be wise for the Packers to invest in acquiring or signing another veteran running back who has a proven history.

Taking a Look at MarShawn Lloyd’s Potential

Looking back at Lloyd’s college career, there were enough reasons to think that he could be a very good NFL running back.

During his final college season in 2023 with the USC Trojans, Lloyd carried the football 116 times for 820 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 232 yards.

Throughout his entire three-year college career with his first two seasons coming with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Lloyd totaled 291 carries for 1,621 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and caught 34 passes for 452 yards and two scores.

Only time will tell whether or not Lloyd can stay on the field this season for Green Bay. If he can, he’ll have a chance to right the ship and get his career back on track.

If he is unable to stay healthy, it’s almost certain that the Packers will have to part ways with him next offseason and pursue another running back who can be available.