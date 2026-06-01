Green Bay Packers Have Clear Training Camp Battle to Watch

The Green Bay Packers cornerback room will be one to follow in training camp this offseason, per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. While Green Bay is bringing back all three of its starters on paper, there is a chance the team will shake things up with two notable additions this offseason.

Green Bay signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. They also drafted Domani Jackson, but that was in round 6, and he is competing to make the roster more than start. Still, it highlights the emphasis that the team put on the room this offseason.

St-Juste has 47 starts over his five-year career. He started 45 games for the Washington Commanders, including 42 starts over three years from 2022-24. However, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and was not as good a fit. It hurt his stock, but allowed the Packers to sign a potential starter to depth salary.

Meanwhile, Cisses is an explosive cornerback from South Carolina. He fell to the second round but was considered to have first-round caliber traits. Green Bay likely views him as a starter; the question is when and not if he gets on the field for them.

The Green Bay Packers are not Satisified with their Starting Cornerbacks

Last year, the Packers’ cornerbacks did not live up to expectations. In 2023, Keisean Nixon was a starter in the slot for them. He split time in and out of the slot in 2024, but with Javon Bullard taking over the role in his second NFL season, Nixon shifted to the outside full-time in 2025. That was not the best that we have seen from Nixon, and there are questions as to how he fits in the defense. He is likely best in the slot, but Bullard has surpassed him in that area. He might be a stopgap on the outside now.

Meanwhile, he was the better of the two cornerbacks between Caringon Valentine and himself. Valentine is a former seventh-round pick, so getting on the field is impressive. Still, he started 11 games last year and has 30 career starts without enough signs of growth to keep betting on. Last year was arguably his worst year, as teams know how to pick on him. Of the two, he has the hottest seat. However, both will be challenged.

The Packers do not Have Many Starting Positions up for Grabs

There is true competition in the room, but it was likely the easy call for the biggest training camp battle because most other positions are resolved. The wide receiver room has to sort out the pecking order, but the top three are defined. The offensive line has two new starters coming in, but they are mostly going to be uncontested.

The defensive front saw some shaking up, but overall, Javon Hargrave should slide into Colby Woodens’ role. How the new additions fare is a real question, but who starts in these spots is now. The cornerback room is the only room with legitimate questions for starting spots.