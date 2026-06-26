Packers’ Most Important Camp Battle Just Got Bigger

The Green Bay Packers cornerback battle in training camp will be one of the ten best training camp competitions across the entire NFL. Ben Solak of ESPN broke down his top ten and could not leave off a three-man competition for one starting spot.

“(Carrington Valentine) was a target for opposing offenses,” wrote Solak. “(Nate) Hobbs was released after just one season, and now veteran journeyman St-Juste and second-round rookie Cisse are the challengers for Valentine’s role.”

What could make the competition even spicier is the contract dispute that Keisean Nixon could enter. It is not a sure thing, but early speculation is that Nixon wants a new deal and might not practice until he gets one.

Nixon is underpaid, but he was not good enough last season for the Packers to give in to his demands. So, some see a long summer of talks between Nixon and the team. This could allow two of the three primary contenders to get significant work in the offseason with the first-team. This also might mean that four players end up competing for two spots by the end of the summer.

The Green Bay Packers Have an Interesting Cornerback Competition in 2026

Carrington Valentine started 11 games last year and has 30 starts over the past two years. However, he only started last season because of injuries to Nate Hobbs. Beyond that, the team has been trying to replace him in previous years as well.

Now, they likely have the competition that is viable. Benjamin St-Juste only started two games last year, but he was not a good fit for the Los Angeles Chargers‘ defense.

He has 44 starts over the past four years and 47 starts over his five-year career. So, he comes in with more experience and a higher ceiling than Valentine. Once he learns the system, he should pass him.

Green Bay also has Brandon Cisse waiting in the wings. He is a former second-round pick entering his rookie season. He still has to prove that he belongs in the NFL, but the team is hoping for him to hit the ground running and earn a job.

Cisse has all of the athletic potential, and he has the coaches on his side, so he could end up playing soon. St-Juste and Cisse are the newcomers, but they have real shots to play this year.

Packers Defense is Ready to Take a Step in 2026

The biggest question with the Packers’ defense will be when Micah Parsons returns. He is recovering from an ACL injury and might be out for the first couple of weeks this season.

Once he comes back, the unit should be stronger than last year. The cornerback room is expected to see an increase in competition, which is expected to improve the room. On the defensive line, they moved Colby Wooden out but added Javon Hargrave and Chris McClellan. Meanwhile, at linebacker, they added Zair Franklin to replace Quay Walker.

With slight upgrades across the defense, they just need two cornerbacks to step up.