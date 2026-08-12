Packers Get Crushing 2026 Prediction Tied to Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off their 2026 NFL preseason schedule on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Yes, Rodgers is expected to play for the Steelers. It could well be the last time that Packers fans see him play against the Green Bay franchise he once starred with. Unless the two teams meet in the Super Bowl, Rodgers is expected to ride off into the sunset of retirement.

Unfortunately, the Packers will also begin the 2026 regular season without superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

While he has offered some hope of potentially returning by Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, there is no firm timeline for Parsons’ return. Green Bay will have to weather the storm without him.

That will be easier said than done. In fact, the Packers have received a brutal new prediction for the upcoming season that is tied to Parsons’ absence.

Green Bay Packers Receive Brutal Micah Parsons-Related Prediction

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton offered a new prediction that Green Bay fans simply won’t like. He doesn’t think the Packers are going to end up making the playoffs.

Moton has predicted Green Bay to finish the season at 9-8. His main reasoning is due to an expected slow start for the Packers without Parsons on the field.

“The Packers could have a slow start to the season without Micah Parsons, who’s recovering from a torn ACL and damage to his meniscus,” Moton wrote.

“Between Weeks 5 and 7, Green Bay will face the Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Lions, three teams that finished within the top 10 in scoring last year. Even if Parsons is back on the field in early October, he may not take on a full workload for a few games. Green Bay has a suspect cornerback group that needs Parsons’ pass rush to neutralize aerial attacks. A rocky start will cost the Packers a playoff spot.”

What’s the Latest on Micah Parsons’ Return?

Back on August 4, Parsons spoke out about his status. He offered some subtle optimism.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said. “I wouldn’t say it’s not possible, but at the same time, in these next 10 weeks — 10, 12 weeks from now on — we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board, but we’ve got to put the work in.”

Parsons returning for that Sunday Night Football matchup against his former team at Lambeau Field would make for must-watch football. His return in Week 6 would also make the Packers’ chances of a stronger regular season increase dramatically.

During his first season in Green Bay, Parsons lived up to the hype. He recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass.

Hopefully, the recovery process continues to go smoothly for the 27-year-old superstar. In the meantime, the Packers will have to figure out how to stay afloat defensively.