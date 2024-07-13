Packers Projected to Land Pass Rusher with ‘Overpowering Strength’

As the Green Bay Packers get ready for training camp, Brian Gutekunst and the front office are already watching players like Dani Dennis-Sutton to prepare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Things could change, but the Packers could use additional pass-rushing depth. Owain Jones with Pro Football Network has just the player in mind for Green Bay. Here’s what he had to say about the Packers taking Dannis-Sutton in the first round of his latest mock draft.

“Now a starter for Penn State, Dennis-Sutton can build on his impressive run defense résumé by using his 6’5” and 270-pound frame to showcase how his overpowering strength and astute technique to display why he belongs among the top names in this class,” Jones wrote.

The Packers already have a handful of promising young pass rushers. But that’s a position where NFL teams love to add as much depth as possible.

Who Is Dani Dennis-Sutton?

He may not be a household name yet, but Dennis-Sutton has a chance to become a college football star in 2024.

Dennis-Sutton was a 5-star recruit back in 2022. His offers included the likes of Alabama and Georgia. However, he decided to stay closer to his home state of Maryland by playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It didn’t take long for Dennis-Sutton to see the field. He saw action as a true freshman, and over his first two college seasons he’s started to have an impact. Over those two years, he’s recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The departure of Chop Robinson opens the door for Dennis-Sutton to break out in 2024. Along with a lengthy 6-foot-5, 258-pound frame, he can dominate the point of attack against the run. He may not have the explosiveness of Robinson, but could become a more consistent pass rusher in 2024 with more playing time.

Dennis-Sutton is already being labeled Penn State’s next potential star. Fans will quickly find out if that’s the case once the season begins.

The Packers Are Loaded On Pass Rushers

Even if the Packers don’t end up taking Dennis-Sutton, they’ll be fine up front.

New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is taking a new approach to the defense. A 4-3 base scheme will allow Green Bay’s pass rushers to put their hand in the dirt and take off as defensive ends instead of outside linebackers.

That should greatly benefit the likes of Lukas Van Ness. The first-round pick in 2023 played a similar role for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college. He already flashed a few times as a rookie with four sacks, but could take a big leap forward in the new defense.

Rashan Gary is still waiting for a double-digit sack season, but this could be the year. He came off a tick slow in 2023 after returning from a torn ACL, but still finished the season with nine sacks.

Preston Smith has also been a stable presence for the Packers, and has particularly thrived in run defense. However, at 31 years old, he could be nearing the end of his NFL career, although he has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

Other names to watch include JJ Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr., who could work onto the field in rotational roles.