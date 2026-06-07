Packers Rookie Emerging as Surprise Solution to Major Need

Green Bay Packers fans and analysts would like the team to improve their depth in the edge rusher room. However, fourth round rookie edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton might already be the answer to the problem, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated. Melo listed Dennis-Sutton as one of the fourth round picks most likely to become well-known.

Melo points to Dennis-Sutton coming into the NFL as a quality run defender and the Packers’ edge rusher depth chart being thin as reasons to buy into the rookie hitting the ground running.

“The Packers are still navigating how to handle Micah Parsons’ absence if his late-season ACL tear delays the start of his 2026 campaign,” Melo wrote. “Dennis-Sutton should be an option, particularly on early downs.”

Even if he did just play on early downs, he would be enticing as a fourth-round pick, but there is potential for him to give the Packers more.

The Green Bay Packers Have High Expectations for Dani Dennis-Sutton in His Rookie Year

Dennis-Sutton, being a solid run defender, is a huge pro, but what makes him a real sleeper in year one is that he might have untapped pass rush upside. Dennis-Sutton had 8.5 sacks in back-to-back years at Penn State. However, scouts question how often he can win in the NFL as a pass rusher.

The good news for Dennis-Sutton is that he showed that he has the untapped potential to be a legitimate threat in this area. He had one of the better NFL combine performances amongst edge rushers in his draft class. Most notably, he posted a 3-cone time under seven seconds. That shows an ability to bend and turn with speed, which translates to NFL success.

So, Dennis-Sutton has all of the traits you cannot teach as a pass rusher. If Green Bay can start to pull out the teachable things, his potential is much higher than a quality run defender who plays on early downs.

The Packers Edge Rusher Depth is Questionable

If Micah Parsons misses time due to his ACL injury, the Packers are going to need to see Dennis-Sutton early. Lukas Van Ness will start, but they will have to rotate defenders across from him.

Their other options to replace Parsons are Barryn Sorrell and Brenton Cox. Sorrell is a former fourth-round pick entering his second year. He posted 1.5 sacks on 178 snaps last year. Cox has been in the NFL since 2023. While he has developed in Green Bay, he has five career sacks on 244 career snaps.

They both have flashed more than Dennis-Sutton, but neither has shown enough that the rookie could not unseat both of them. With a competition across from Van Ness, the run defense of Dennis-Sutton could be what gets him the chances to develop as a pass rusher on the field.

If Dennis-Sutton can settle into a job before Parsons returns, the Packers would have three legitimate rushers to close out the year, and they could move on from Van Ness after the year. This would be a massive success.